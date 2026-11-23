The Peter Obi Media Office says political actors are coordinating a propaganda campaign to falsely link the former Anambra governor to Biafran separatism and IPOB in order to create suspicion among Northern Nigerians, especially young people about the Obi-Kwankwaso movement.

The Peter Obi Media Office has raised an alarm over an alleged plot by political actors to link former Anambra State governor Peter Obi with the Indigenous People of Biafra ( IPOB) in order to erode his support in Northern Nigeria.

In a statement issued on Monday and signed by Idris Zekeri Jnr. , the office said the alleged campaign was intended to create suspicion among Northern Nigerians, particularly young people, about the Obi-Kwankwaso political movement. The office alleged that elements within the ruling party, working with some opposition figures, were coordinating a propaganda campaign to portray Obi as sympathetic to Biafran separatism and politically aligned with IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu.

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Propaganda Campaign Against Peter Obi

It said the effort was aimed at exploiting Nigeria's delicate ethnic and security divisions to distance Northern Nigerians, especially young people, from the Obi-Kwankwaso political engagement. The Media Office expressed concern that the campaign could involve sponsored newspaper reports in Northern newspapers, interviews on Northern-based radio stations, and coordinated social media narratives.

It cited claims circulated by social media personality Gucci Commando, who allegedly claimed to have visited Nnamdi Kanu in Sokoto and attributed political endorsements supporting Peter Obi to him. The office said such claims required independent verification and should not be treated as established facts. The Peter Obi Media Office firmly rejected any suggestion that Obi supports separatism, insisting that his politics transcends ethnic and religious lines.

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It said Obi is neither an ethnic nor a religious candidate but a Nigerian whose political vision and aspirations extend beyond ethnic, religious, and regional divisions. The statement said Obi's objective is to reverse Nigeria's worsening economic, security, and governance challenges and create a nation that serves every Nigerian. It stressed that his commitment to justice, dialogue, national reconciliation, and the rule of law must not be misrepresented as support for separatism.

Call For Evidence Against Allegations

The office appealed to Northern Nigerians not to allow political propaganda to damage relationships founded on shared hopes for a better country. It described the Obi-Kwankwaso political engagement as a national initiative, not an ethnic enterprise. The Media Office vowed it would not remain silent while efforts are made to manipulate public opinion through fabricated reports, sponsored narratives, and intentional misrepresentation. It challenged those making allegations against Obi to provide verifiable evidence instead of manufacturing insinuations.

According to the office, Nigeria's challenges are far too grave to permit its politics to be reduced to ethnic suspicion, religious manipulation, and divisive propaganda. It said the national discussion should focus on poverty, insecurity, unemployment, education, healthcare, and accountable leadership rather than fabricated identities and political distractions. The office also urged media organisations, particularly Northern newspapers, to uphold their professional responsibilities, independently verify sponsored political claims, and reject any role as instruments of divisive propaganda.

It maintained that Obi's political constituency is Nigeria, stressing that his vision encompasses the entire nation and his dedication is to the well-being of every Nigerian across all regions.