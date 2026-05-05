Plateau Youth Council Demands Rescue of Allegedly Abducted, Converted Teenager

The Plateau State Youth Council is calling for immediate action to rescue Miss Jinkai Yusuf Simon, a 17-year-old student allegedly abducted and forcefully converted to Islam in Kaduna State. The council condemns the act as child trafficking and a violation of fundamental rights.

The Plateau State Youth Council (PYC) has issued a strong condemnation and urgent appeal for action regarding the alleged abduction and forced religious conversion of Miss Jinkai Yusuf Simon, a 17-year-old student.

The incident, which reportedly occurred in Kuregu, Zaria, Kaduna State, has sparked outrage and concern, prompting the PYC to call on both the Plateau and Kaduna State governments, alongside relevant security agencies, to intervene immediately and secure the girl’s safe return. Miss Jinkai, originally from Pankshin Local Government Area of Plateau State, was residing with her elder sister in Kaduna State while attending St. Bartholomew’s Secondary School, Wusasa.

She disappeared after leaving for school on an unspecified date, initiating a search that eventually led to the discovery of her school bag in the possession of a minor connected to a neighbor named Rukkaya. Initial denials from Rukkaya eventually gave way to the revelation that Jinkai had been communicating with a man identified as Abdulsamad.

The PYC’s statement, jointly signed by Chairman Panan Gongden Dapar and Public Relations Officer Bahal Nanpyal Mark, details disturbing photographic evidence surfacing that depicts the teenager dressed in a hijab alongside Rukkaya. This evidence is compounded by alleged court affidavits originating from Kano State, indicating a change of name to “Aisha Sani” and “Aisha Abdulsamad,” alongside a manipulation of her age.

The Council views these actions as a blatant violation of fundamental rights enshrined in the Nigerian Constitution and the Child Rights Act. The PYC asserts that the alleged actions constitute a clear case of child trafficking, religious coercion, and a severe infringement upon Miss Jinkai’s fundamental human rights.

They specifically cite violations of Section 38 of the 1999 Constitution, guaranteeing freedom of religion; Section 34, protecting human dignity; Section 35, safeguarding personal liberty; and Section 27 of the Child Rights Act 2003, which explicitly prohibits the unlawful removal of a child from parental or guardian custody. The Council emphasizes that as a minor, Miss Jinkai is legally incapable of providing informed consent to any religious conversion or alteration of her personal details.

The alleged change of name and age documented in the Kano State affidavits further underscores the gravity of the situation and the potential for long-term harm to the teenager. The PYC is demanding a comprehensive and thorough investigation into the matter, involving the Plateau and Kaduna State governments, the Department of State Services (DSS), the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), and the Nigeria Police Force.

This investigation, they insist, must prioritize Miss Jinkai’s immediate rescue, her subsequent rehabilitation, and a safe reunification with her family. Furthermore, the PYC is resolute in its demand for the swift identification, arrest, and prosecution of all individuals implicated in the abduction, coercion, and alleged manipulation of Miss Jinkai’s identity. They maintain that the case exhibits unmistakable characteristics of child trafficking, exploitation, and abuse, and that those responsible must be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law.

The Council has pledged to relentlessly pursue justice until Miss Jinkai is safely returned to her family and the perpetrators are brought to justice. The PYC’s statement serves as a powerful call to action, urging authorities to treat this case with the utmost seriousness and to prioritize the protection and well-being of vulnerable children.

The situation highlights the critical need for vigilance and proactive measures to combat child trafficking and religious extremism, ensuring that all children are afforded the rights and protections they deserve. The Council’s commitment to pursuing justice underscores the importance of community involvement and advocacy in safeguarding the rights of children and upholding the principles of justice and fairness.

The case also raises broader questions about the vulnerability of young people to exploitation and the need for increased awareness and education on child rights and protection mechanisms





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Abduction Religious Conversion Child Trafficking Plateau State Kaduna State Youth Council Human Rights NAPTIP DSS Nigeria Police Force

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