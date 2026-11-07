Plateau Violence Defies President Tinubu's Security Promise After Angwan Rukuba Attack

President Tinubu promised to end bloodshed in Plateau State after the March 29 Angwan Rukuba massacre, yet over 100 people have died in subsequent attacks across the region.

The bullet holes remain in the doors of Eze Chidubem's chemist and provision store in the Angwan Rukuba community of Jos, Plateau state, serving as a stark reminder of the violence that struck on March 29. When gunshots echoed through the Gari Ya Waye area that evening, residents initially believed that officials of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency ( NDLEA) were conducting a raid on the premises.

Chidubem, who had operated the business for over two decades, shared this assumption until a stray bullet struck the leg of a customer he was serving at the time. The incident transformed into a targeted attack where gunmen forced open doors and homes, resulting in more than ten immediate deaths, with the final toll rising to thirty-three after hospital fatalities.

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Tinubu Promises Security Overhaul In Plateau

President Bola Tinubu addressed the community alongside Caleb Muftwang, the governor of Plateau, to acknowledge the profound pain caused by the killings and to offer direct assurances to the grieving residents. The President stated that while he could not provide billions in compensation, he promised that such an experience would never be repeated in the community.

During his visit to Jos North Local Government Area, Tinubu announced specific plans to strengthen security surveillance in the affected areas. He committed to installing streetlights and surveillance cameras to assist law enforcement agencies in identifying and apprehending the perpetrators of the massacre.

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Chidubem described his survival during the chaos as a miracle, noting that he entered his shop to pray after the door had been left unrestrained by his usual stone prop. He recounted how two others who sought cover in his store, including a young girl, were shot, highlighting the indiscriminate nature of the violence that claimed thirty-three lives.

Continued Attacks Defy Official Assurances

Less than twenty-four hours after President Tinubu's visit and his verbal commitment to restore peace, another violent incident occurred in Plateau state, signaling a failure of the immediate security promises. Checks by TheCable revealed that at least twenty-nine additional attacks have taken place since the presidential address, leading to the deaths of over one hundred people across various communities.

Barely hours after the President departed, gunmen ambished a group of approximately fifteen youths returning from a mining site in the Nyango Gyel community within Jos South Local Government Area. This incident occurred in the immediate aftermath of the high-level government engagement, suggesting a persistent lack of deterrence.

Less than seventy-eight hours later, attackers launched a pre-dawn assault on Pwomol village in the Heipang district of Barkin Ladi Local Government Area. The violence extended to the Shonun community in Riyom Local Government Area and Hurum in the Gashish district of Barkin Ladi, with victims reportedly ambushed while returning home around 9 pm.

Community Leaders Document Rising Death Toll

The Berom Youth Moulders Association (BYM) documented multiple killings, including the deaths of Davou Dalyop Patu, aged forty-eight, and Dalyop Zaram, aged thirty-eight, in Sol village of the Ta-Hoss community in Riyom Local Government Area on June 10. Another resident, Toma Chuwang, aged fifty-five, was killed at a mining site in Bangai during a funeral procession for the two deceased.

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Retaliatory violence erupted in the Jwak Maitumbi community of Mangu Local Government Area, where attackers destroyed approximately forty-five residential shelters and large quantities of crops. This attack was reportedly a reprisal for an incident in the same community less than forty-eight hours earlier, further destabilizing the region.

Security tensions escalated further when armed men attacked residents and travelers across Barkin Ladi, Riyom, and neighboring communities, resulting in at least nine deaths. Five individuals were shot dead while traveling to Gana-Ropp on the night of September 19, and others were killed in Riyom and Fan District.

Curfew Violations And Ongoing Impunity

The violence persisted despite the imposition of a curfew from 6 pm to 6 am in Barkin Ladi, Bokkos, and Mangu Local Government Areas. The Berom Youth Moulders Association reported that three residents died in an attack at Gassa in Barkin Ladi, identifying the victims as Ishaya Pam Dung, aged forty-seven, Barnabas Gyang Jack, aged twenty-three, and Manasseh Luka Mushwer, aged twenty-six.

Further attacks targeted miners and traders, including an incident in the Rakum community of Barkin Ladi Local Government Area where three women were killed and another injured at a mining site. Gunmen also opened fire on a vehicle conveying Fulani traders along the Bukuru Expressway in Jos South Local Government Area, underscoring the ongoing threat to public safety.