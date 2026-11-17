Four people die in Riyom attacks while a boy's custody death in Langtang North sparks calls for impartial investigation into alleged torture by security operatives.

At least four individuals have been killed in separate armed attacks across Riyom Local Council in Plateau State, intensifying security concerns in the region. Simultaneously, the death of a young boy named Kunkap Dokdam following his arrest for alleged theft in Langtang North has triggered demands for a transparent inquiry into the conduct of security agencies. Community leaders and residents are urging authorities to strengthen surveillance and ensure justice for the victims of this recent wave of violence.

Riyom Attacks Kill Two Herders And Two Farmers

Plateau State Governor Caleb Mabuyi Babayo condemned the recent killings in Riyom, describing the events as tragic and unacceptable. He called for a thorough, impartial, and transparent investigation to identify those responsible for the deaths. Babayo appealed to members of the Fulani community to remain calm, avoid reprisal attacks, and cooperate with security agencies to maintain peace in the region.

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The Military and Civilian Joint Task Force, represented by Babayo, reaffirmed its commitment to peaceful coexistence and lawful dispute resolution. He urged government and community leaders to take urgent steps to prevent further violence and protect vulnerable populations from indiscriminate armed attacks.

Confirming the fatalities, Rwang Tengwong, spokesperson for the Berom Youth Moulders Association (BYM), detailed two distinct incidents involving farmers in the Sho and Sambak communities on Sunday. The first incident occurred at approximately 5:20 p.m. in Sho, where gunmen killed 79-year-old Ishaku Pam Vwos. Earlier that day, at 1:57 a.m., armed men invaded the Sambak community in Hoss District, killing 42-year-old Dauda John Davou.

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Additional violence marked the week prior to these killings. On Wednesday, Joshua Doro Dafwel was shot in Jol and is currently receiving medical attention. On the same day, Ina Arin was killed in an ambush in Dorong village, Foron District, while his friend Abok Gyang narrowly escaped the attack. Tengwong praised local vigilantes for their resistance during an attempted attack on Jol but warned that communities cannot sustainably defend themselves without adequate support.

Custody Death Of Boy Sparks Investigation Demands

A separate crisis emerged in Langtang North following the death of Kunkap Dokdam after his alleged arrest for theft. A source familiar with the incident stated that Dokdam was apprehended with the assistance of a councillor who chairs the Legislative Council's Committee on Security. This councillor reportedly collaborated with security agencies by providing information to help identify suspected criminals.

The source indicated that Dokdam was taken to a military facility, where he reportedly died while in the custody of security operatives. While there were allegations that the boy was beaten, the source could not confirm these claims as they were not present during the incident. The source called on the military and relevant authorities to explain the circumstances surrounding his death after he was taken into custody.

Local Government Calls For Impartial Probe

The Langtang North Local Council has officially called for a thorough investigation into the boy's death, describing the allegations as serious. In a statement signed by Chief Press Secretary Kum Precious Yakubu, Chairman Pirfa Jingfa Tyem emphasized that the incident, which is reportedly connected to the Ibiari cultural festival, must not be treated lightly.

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Tyem stressed that allegations of assault, torture, military involvement, and the handling of the deceased's body require proper investigation rather than being presented as established facts without evidence. He asserted that the sanctity of human life must be respected at all times and that no misunderstanding, cultural activity, or exercise of authority can justify unlawful violence or the taking of life.

The chairman warned against attempts to politicize the tragedy or use it to settle unrelated political scores. He insisted that the council would not support any action capable of creating unnecessary tension and rejected suggestions that his office intended to obstruct justice, shield anyone, or influence the outcome of the investigation.

Security Context And Future Implications

These incidents follow the state government's decision to lift the dusk-to-dawn curfew in Mangu, Bokkos, and Barkin Ladi Local Government Areas. The curfew was previously imposed after several people were killed in previous attacks in those regions, highlighting the persistent insecurity affecting multiple local councils in Plateau State.

Community groups continue to urge security agencies to strengthen deployments in vulnerable areas and bring perpetrators of violence to justice. The dual nature of the current crisis, involving both armed attacks and alleged custodial misconduct, underscores the urgent need for coordinated security reforms and accountability measures in the state.