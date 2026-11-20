Plateau State appoints Professor Patricia Manko Lar as the first female Vice-Chancellor of its university. She joins four other women in top roles, marking a historic shift in Nigerian higher education leadership.

Plateau State has officially appointed Professor Patricia Manko Lar as the 11th Vice-Chancellor of its flagship university, ending decades of male dominance in the role. The announcement was made on November 12, 2026, by Dr Bent, the Chairman of the Governing Council, who revealed that Lar was selected from a pool of eight professorial candidates. This appointment marks a significant milestone for gender representation in the Nigerian higher education sector.

Lar will officially assume office on December 1, 2026, succeeding Professor Tanko Ishaya, whose tenure concluded on November 30, 2026. Her appointment is part of a broader structural change within the institution, as she will be supported by four other women occupying the top principal leadership positions. This includes the offices of Pro-Chancellor, Registrar, Bursar, and University Librarian, creating an all-female executive leadership team at the highest level.

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Historic All-Female Executive Leadership Structure

When Professor Lar takes her seat as Vice-Chancellor, she will work alongside Dr Rejoice Songden as the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council. Joining them are Mrs Victoria Mangut Mankilik as the Registrar and Professor Victoria Ladi Lawal as the University Librarian. These appointments collectively represent the five most critical administrative and academic leadership roles within the university system.

This unprecedented configuration challenges the traditional patriarchal narrative that has long characterized highest decision-making offices in Nigerian universities. While men have historically supported women's ascent in various fields, this scenario demonstrates a she-for-she dynamic where women are gravitating toward supporting fellow women in attaining leadership positions. The structure signals a deliberate shift toward ensuring that boys and girls, men and women, are equally enabled to attain desired heights of success without gender barriers.

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Professor Lar Academic Credentials and Career Trajectory

Professor Lar brings nearly four decades of experience at the institution to her new role. She first joined the university in 1987 as a graduate assistant and steadily rose through the academic ranks to become a Professor of Medical Microbiology in 2015. Her educational background includes a first degree in Microbiology from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, obtained in 1986, followed by a master's degree in Medical Microbiology in 1989.

She further solidified her academic expertise with a PhD in Medical Parasitology from the University of Lagos in 1998. In 2005, she undertook postdoctoral research training at the Institute of Human Virology, University of Maryland, Baltimore, under the prestigious NIH-Fogarty Fellowship Programme. Her research focuses have included teaching, research, and addressing antimicrobial resistance, areas of critical importance to global public health.

Beyond her classroom and laboratory contributions, Lar has held significant administrative roles within the university. She served as the Head of the Department of Microbiology, Director of Linkages and Collaborations, and Chairperson of the Jos-Carnegie Partnership Projects. Additionally, she served as the Acting Vice-Chancellor of Yakubu Gowon University, Abuja, formerly the University of Abuja, from February 10, 2025, to August 11, 2025.

Governing Council Selection Process and Rival Aspirants

The selection process for the Vice-Chancellorship was rigorous, involving eight professors who vied for the position. Seven of these aspirants participated in a stakeholders' interactive session, where they presented their visions for the institution and responded to questions regarding governance, funding, staff welfare, and institutional strategy. The evaluation was conducted by the 15th Governing Council, which ultimately selected Professor Lar based on her extensive experience and vision.

The decision reflects a commitment to selecting leaders with proven track records in both academic excellence and administrative governance. Lar's rise through the university's administrative and academic ranks demonstrates a deep understanding of the institution's internal dynamics. Her journey highlights the importance of long-term dedication to academic institutions and the value of internal promotion in maintaining institutional memory and culture.

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Dr Bent Leadership and Governing Council Oversight

Dr Bent, who announced the appointment, brings a diverse background in broadcasting, student activism, politics, and public administration to her role as Pro-Chancellor. She became the first woman to serve as Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the UNIJOS Governing Council when appointed to lead the 15th Council. Her position places her at the head of the body responsible for the university's policy direction, oversight, and major appointments.

Bent's career includes serving as a student union activist at the University of Calabar and working as a broadcaster with the Nigerian Television Authority in Kaduna. Between 2007 and 2011, she represented Adamawa South in the sixth National Assembly. She holds a bachelor's degree in English and Literary Studies, a master's degree in Political Science and International Relations, and a PhD in Public Administration from Indiana State University in the United States.

The combination of Professor Lar's academic expertise and Dr Bent's administrative and political experience sets a new standard for university governance. Their leadership team, including Professor Victoria Ladi Lawal and Mrs Victoria Mangut Mankilik, represents a convergence of experience in governance, administration, finance, librarianship, and medical research. This unified approach aims to drive the university toward greater operational efficiency and academic excellence.

Impact on Nigerian Higher Education and Future Outlook

The appointment of an all-female top leadership team at this Plateau State institution is expected to have a ripple effect across Nigeria's educational system. It challenges existing stereotypes and provides a tangible example of how gender barriers can be dismantled in leadership roles. The visibility of women in these positions may encourage more female scholars and administrators to pursue high-level leadership opportunities.

As the new Vice-Chancellor assumes office on December 1, 2026, stakeholders will be watching to see how this leadership structure influences institutional policy and culture. The university community, including staff, students, and alumni, will have the opportunity to assess the impact of gender-balanced leadership on institutional performance. This development marks a pivotal moment in the ongoing effort to create a more inclusive and equitable higher education landscape in Nigeria.