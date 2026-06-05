Plateau State Rescues 11 from Trafficking Hub, Arrests 14 in Operation Against Illegal Motor Park

A major anti-trafficking operation in Plateau State has rescued 11 victims, including minors and pregnant women, from an illegal motor park used to transport people to mining camps in Ibadan. The state government arrested 14 individuals, including three suspected traffickers, after a tip-off revealed a decade-long operation. The rescued victims were being exploited for labour, with children pulled out of school. Authorities are investigating a network that profits from forced labour and human trafficking, highlighting a pressing need for community vigilance and stronger protections.

The Plateau State Government has conducted a major operation against an illegal motor park in Zawan Junction, Jos South Local Government Area, rescuing 11 victims and arresting 14 persons, including three suspected traffickers.

The operation targeted a network allegedly involved in trafficking children and women to mining camps in Ibadan. Olivia Dazyam, Special Adviser to Governor Caleb Mutfwang on Gender and Chairperson of the Plateau State Gender and Equal Opportunities Commission, disclosed the details during a press briefing in Jos. She explained that the Commission acted on a tip-off from a member of the Zawan community regarding an illegal park operating only on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

On Thursdays, vehicles would transport passengers to Ibadan, and on Tuesdays, they would return and drop off people at the same location. Dazyam and her team visited the site and observed five vehicles loading passengers for what appeared to be a night journey. The vehicles and passengers did not present a legitimate motor park appearance, and she noted the presence of individuals who looked like miners and young ladies about to travel.

After confirming with the Commissioner for Transport and the Nigerian Union of Road Transport Workers that the park was illegal, security operatives were alerted, and the police are now investigating. Dazyam expressed shock that the park had operated for nearly a decade at Zawan Junction and urged community vigilance. Preliminary investigations revealed that eight of the rescued victims are minors, two are pregnant women, and one is nursing a baby.

The victims were being recruited to work as labourers in mining camps. The operation uncovered an exploitative system where workers labor six days for others, with only one day for themselves, and must share their earnings with a chain of beneficiaries. The condition raises serious concerns about child labour, child exploitation, and human trafficking. Dazyam questioned why children were being pulled from school for mining labour, emphasizing that they should be in education.

She lamented the presence of a large Plateau community in Ibadan where children are without protection, underscoring the need for community intervention to ensure proper care and support for rescued victims. The investigation continues to dismantle the trafficking network and hold accountable those responsible for exploiting vulnerable individuals





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Plateau State Human Trafficking Illegal Motor Park Child Labour Mining Camps Ibadan Olivia Dazyam Gender Commission Exploitation Victim Rescue

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