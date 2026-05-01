Plateau State Police Report 64 Cases of Rape and Defilement

Plateau State Police Command has recorded 64 cases of rape and defilement since February 2026, alongside arrests for homicide, illegal arms, and cultism. Authorities emphasize these are criminal acts, not family matters, and are actively pursuing justice.

Plateau State Police Command has reported a significant number of sexual assault cases, with 64 instances of rape and defilement recorded since February 2026. Commissioner of Police Bassey Ewah revealed these figures during a parade of 18 suspects arrested for various crimes including rape, homicide, illegal arms possession, and cultism.

The police are actively investigating and prosecuting these cases, emphasizing that sexual offenses are criminal acts and not private family matters. Several disturbing cases were highlighted, including the sexual assault of a one-year-old girl by Longnan Joshua, who was apprehended after the victim’s mother noticed suspicious behavior. Medical examinations confirmed the assault, revealing evidence of trauma. Another case involved Douglas Madaki, accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting a seven-year-old girl, threatening her into silence.

Police also arrested Asen Arin for the ongoing sexual abuse of his niece, with two other suspects, Usman Agwom and Ishaya Aju, still at large. Beyond sexual offenses, the police are also addressing violent crime. A case of mob justice resulted in the lynching of Ebubechukwu Kelvin Ihionu, with investigations leading to the arrest of individuals involved in the sale of his stolen phone.

Furthermore, authorities seized three locally fabricated AK47 rifles and three magazines from Iliya Amagon, who confessed to purchasing and reselling firearms for profit. The investigation is ongoing to apprehend Mr. Dachomo and Eliya Dalyop Barry, who supplied the weapons. The Commissioner of Police strongly condemned attempts to resolve these crimes outside the legal system, particularly those stemming from traditional or religious leaders seeking to protect family reputations. He reiterated that such offenses are serious crimes that demand justice and accountability.

The Commissioner described the surge in sexual offenses as a deeply concerning trend, extending beyond attacks on women and girls to include vulnerable young boys. He emphasized the betrayal of trust inherent in these crimes, particularly when perpetrated by caregivers. The police command is committed to ensuring public safety and sending a clear message to criminals that Plateau State will not tolerate illegal activity.

The ongoing investigations and arrests demonstrate this commitment, and the police are actively pursuing all leads to bring perpetrators to justice. CP Ewah stressed the importance of community cooperation in reporting such crimes and breaking the cycle of silence that often protects offenders. The command’s dedication to accountability and transparency is evident in its public disclosure of these cases and its unwavering stance against sexual violence and other criminal activities





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Rape Defilement Plateau State Police Sexual Assault Crime Arrests Illegal Arms Cultism

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