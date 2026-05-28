Plateau State Police Command Arrests Two Suspected Sara-Suka Cult Members, Recover Weapons and Substances Suspected to be Hard Drugs

The Plateau State Police Command has arrested two men suspected to be members of the notorious Sara-Suka cult group that has been terrorising parts of Jos North Local Government Area of the state. Operatives of the Command also recovered dangerous weapons and substances suspected to be hard drugs in separate operations aimed at dislodging criminal elements from the state.

Plateau State Police Command has arrested two men suspected to be members of the notorious Sara-Suka cult group that has been terrorising parts of Jos North Local Government Area of the state.

Operatives of the Command also recovered dangerous weapons and substances suspected to be hard drugs in separate operations aimed at dislodging criminal elements from the state. The raids on criminal hideouts were made following a directive by the Commissioner of Police, CP Bassey Ewah, aimed at tackling cultism and the abuse of illegal substances across the state.

One of the arrested suspects, Adam Abdullahi, 18, a resident of Yen Siminti, Rikkos-Jos, was nabbed at Gengere area of Jos North while in possession of a double-edged knife, cult-related attire, and substances suspected to be Crystal Methamphetamine, popularly known as ‘ice’. In a separate operation, operatives from Angwan Rogo Division arrested one Khalifa Yusuf, 20, of Angwan Rimi, Jos, at the 011 Prayer Ground opposite the University of Jos permanent site.

The two suspects are currently in police custody and will be arraigned in court as soon as investigations are concluded. The Plateau State Police Command reiterates its commitment to rid the state of cultism and drug-related crimes, and urges residents to remain vigilant and provide timely, credible information to security agencies





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Plateau State Police Command Sara-Suka Cult Group Jos North Local Government Area Criminal Elements Crystal Methamphetamine Hard Drugs Plateau State Police Command Cultism Drug-Related Crimes Angwan Rogo Division Gengere Area Of Jos North 011 Prayer Ground University Of Jos Permanent Site Angwan Rimi Jos Arraignment In Court Investigations Timely Credible Information Security Agencies

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