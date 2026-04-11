Plateau State Mourns: Family Massacre Sparks Outrage and Calls for Justice in Bokkos

Eight members of a family were buried in Mbwelle village, Plateau State, after being killed in an attack by suspected Fulani militia. Community leaders condemn the violence and the lack of security response, demanding justice and government intervention to end the bloodshed.

The community of Mbwelle village in Kwatas district, Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau State , is reeling from the mass burial of eight members of a family, victims of a brutal attack by suspected Fulani militia. The assault, which occurred on Thursday night, claimed the lives of over 20 individuals and left several others injured.

The village, typically a place of relative peace, was plunged into chaos as gunmen stormed the area at approximately 10:30 PM, unleashing a barrage of gunfire that lasted for nearly an hour. Witnesses reported that the attackers moved from house to house, appearing to target specific residences. The Dakus family bore the brunt of the violence, with eight members tragically losing their lives. The victims, identified as Elder Iliya Mangut Dakus (70), Luck Titus Dakus (38), Habila Istifanu Dakus (38), Hassan Istifanus Dakus (31), Mrs. Hassan Moses Dakus (25), Wisdom Lucky Dakus (15), Sunday Gideon Dakus (31), and Innocent Barnabas Makwin (20), were laid to rest amidst a backdrop of grief and simmering anger. The community's sense of security has been shattered, leaving residents questioning their safety and the government's ability to protect them.\The mass burial service was marked by expressions of profound sorrow and a palpable demand for justice. Community and youth leaders, deeply affected by the tragedy, voiced their outrage at the lack of security presence during the prolonged attack. Christopher Luka, a youth leader, expressed his frustration, highlighting the absence of security forces despite the village's close proximity to Bokkos town. He recounted his shock and disbelief at the sudden outbreak of violence, emphasizing the relative peace that had prevailed in the area prior to the attack. Luka condemned both the assault itself and the absence of any immediate response from security personnel, calling the incident a devastating blow to the people of Bokkos and the entire Plateau State. Dakol James, the Chairman of the Bokkos chapter of the Plateau Youth Council (PYC), also spoke at the service, condemning the unprovoked attack and urging the government to take immediate action to end the escalating violence. He lamented the delayed deployment of security forces, noting that no personnel had been dispatched to assess the situation even 12 hours after the attack. This delay further fueled the community's sense of abandonment and fueled their belief that they are not a priority for those in charge of their security.\Yunana Amos, a community leader, voiced his despair over the persistent attacks targeting local communities in Bokkos. He placed blame on the government and security agencies for their perceived failure to effectively curb the violence plaguing the state. Amos detailed the harrowing events of the attack, describing the indiscriminate gunfire and the targeting of the Dakus family. He confirmed the death toll, mentioned the injured, and noted that some individuals remained unaccounted for. Amos expressed the community's mounting anger over the perceived failure of security forces to protect them, indicating that residents were contemplating protests to voice their grievances. He lamented the fact that security forces did not respond to the attack despite their close proximity to the village. The incident has raised critical questions about the effectiveness of security measures in the region and the government's commitment to safeguarding the lives and well-being of its citizens. The community continues to struggle with the aftermath of the attack, seeking justice for the victims and hoping for a future free from the fear of such violence





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Plateau State Fulani Militia Bokkos Violence Security

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