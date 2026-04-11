Plateau State Governor Addresses Anguwan Rukuba Protesters After Deadly Attack

Plateau State Governor Caleb Mutfwang addressed protestors in Anguwan Rukuba following a deadly attack. The governor, speaking from an armored vehicle, appealed for calm after the Palm Sunday incident that claimed multiple lives.

Plateau State Governor Caleb Mutfwang addressed protestors in Anguwan Rukuba on Monday, March 30, following a horrific attack by gunmen the previous day, Palm Sunday, March 29. The governor, speaking from inside an armored vehicle, appealed for calm amidst the visibly agitated crowd. A two-minute video captured Mutfwang's plea, urging the protestors to remain composed so he could address them.

The attack, which tragically resulted in numerous fatalities among the Anguwan Rukuba residents in Jos North Local Government Area, has deeply affected the governor. Mutfwang acknowledged the gravity of the situation, revealing that he had been unable to sleep since learning of the incident. In a statement made in Hausa, he expressed the severity of the attack, highlighting its devastating impact. The community’s outrage was palpable, as residents defied a state-imposed curfew to voice their anguish and protest the violence. The curfew, implemented in specific areas of the state, was deemed insufficient by many residents to deter the ongoing killings, kidnappings, and sexual assaults perpetrated against community members. They are imploring the federal government and the international community to offer support and assistance in addressing the escalating crisis. The community feels unsafe and unprotected. The recent attack, coming on the heels of other acts of violence, has exacerbated the existing anxieties within the community. The governor's attempt to address the protesters from an armored vehicle underscored the precariousness of the situation and the perceived need for enhanced security measures. The protestors, expressing their discontent, voiced their lack of confidence in the government’s ability to ensure their safety and security. They called for more effective strategies to protect lives and property, and to bring the perpetrators to justice. The incident has intensified the already existing tensions between the affected community and those responsible for ensuring their safety. The call for external intervention reflects a profound sense of desperation and a belief that local resources are inadequate to confront the current security challenges. The presence of the armored vehicle also suggests an ongoing concern about the potential for further violence or unrest. The video circulating online shows the governor's attempt to communicate with the protesters, a clear indication of the urgent need for dialogue and reassurance. The community’s grievances include not only the loss of life but also the perceived inadequacy of existing security measures and the failure to provide adequate protection for residents. The attack has created a climate of fear and insecurity, severely impacting the daily lives of those in Anguwan Rukuba. The demands for assistance from the federal government and international organizations reflect a broader plea for accountability and systemic solutions to the persistent security problems. The incident highlights the complex challenges that Plateau State and other areas in Nigeria face, including inter-communal conflict, banditry, and the breakdown of law and order. It is a clear reminder of the urgent need for a more comprehensive and proactive approach to tackling insecurity, protecting vulnerable populations, and ensuring justice for victims of violence. The situation in Anguwan Rukuba is a microcosm of wider challenges confronting the nation, emphasizing the critical importance of a coordinated response from various stakeholders to address the root causes of the conflict and provide lasting solutions





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Plateau State Anguwan Rukuba Caleb Mutfwang Attack Protest Violence Security Nigeria

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