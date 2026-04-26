Plateau State: Bandits Kill Two in Hwol Gassa Attack

A devastating attack by suspected Fulani militia on the Hwol Gassa community in Plateau State has resulted in the deaths of two people and injuries to several others. Residents report a lack of response from security forces during the attack.

A tragic incident unfolded in the Hwol Gassa community of Barkin Ladi Local Government Area, Plateau State , as a brutal attack by suspected Fulani militia resulted in the confirmed deaths of two individuals and left several others wounded.

The attack, which occurred late Saturday evening, April 25th, around 10 pm, has plunged the community into a state of fear and displacement. Residents report that a heavily armed group of bandits descended upon the village, swiftly overwhelming the local vigilante group tasked with providing security. The assailants then unleashed a barrage of gunfire, indiscriminately targeting residents and causing widespread chaos.

The suddenness and ferocity of the attack left the community reeling, forcing many to abandon their homes and seek refuge in neighboring villages and the dense surrounding forests. According to Mafeng Gyang, a resident who witnessed the horrifying events, the bandits were equipped with sophisticated weaponry, giving them a significant advantage over the local security forces. He described a scene of panic and desperation as people scrambled to escape the relentless gunfire.

The exact number of injured remains unknown due to the chaotic nature of the attack and the immediate focus on survival. Gyang emphasized the helplessness felt by the community as they desperately attempted to contact security operatives for assistance. Despite repeated calls, no help arrived during the period the bandits were actively carrying out the attack, leaving the villagers to fend for themselves.

This lack of response has further exacerbated the sense of vulnerability and abandonment felt by the residents of Hwol Gassa. The community is now grappling with the immediate aftermath of the violence, including tending to the wounded, mourning the loss of life, and attempting to ascertain the full extent of the damage. The incident underscores the ongoing security challenges faced by communities in the region and raises serious questions about the effectiveness of security measures in place.

The attack on Hwol Gassa is not an isolated incident, but rather part of a disturbing pattern of violence that has plagued the Plateau State region for years. The underlying causes of these conflicts are complex and multifaceted, often rooted in land disputes, resource competition, and ethnic tensions.

The involvement of Fulani militia groups has been a recurring feature in many of these attacks, raising concerns about the potential for escalating violence and the need for a comprehensive and sustainable solution. The failure of security forces to respond promptly to distress calls, as reported by residents, is a particularly troubling aspect of this incident. It highlights the need for improved coordination, faster response times, and a more robust security presence in vulnerable communities.

The lack of communication from state authorities, specifically the Police spokesperson and the Operation Enduring Peace media officer, further compounds the frustration and anxiety within the community. The residents are left without official information or reassurance, fueling speculation and mistrust. Moving forward, a concerted effort is needed to address the root causes of the conflict, strengthen security measures, and foster dialogue and reconciliation between the affected communities.

Without a comprehensive approach, the cycle of violence is likely to continue, perpetuating suffering and instability in the region. The immediate priority is to provide humanitarian assistance to those affected by the attack, including medical care, shelter, and food. Long-term solutions require addressing the socio-economic factors that contribute to the conflict and promoting inclusive governance that ensures the safety and well-being of all residents





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Plateau State Bandits Fulani Militia Hwol Gassa Attack Violence Security Barkin Ladi

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