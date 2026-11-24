Governor Caleb Mutfwang receives the Advisory Committee's preliminary report on establishing a Plateau State Police Service, aimed at enhancing local security through a structured, community-focused framework.

Plateau State Governor Caleb Mutfwang officially received the preliminary report from the 14-member Advisory Committee on State Police during a ceremony at the Rayfield Government House in Jos on Tuesday. The presentation of this document marks a critical milestone in the state government's strategy to address complex security challenges through a decentralized policing structure. Governor Mutfwang expressed strong confidence that implementing a well-structured state policing system will significantly improve the protection of lives and property across the region. This development aligns with ongoing national security reform s and seeks to establish a professional, accountable law enforcement body tailored to the unique needs of the state.

Committee Mandate and Strategic Framework

The Advisory Committee was inaugurated by Governor Caleb Mutfwang on March 10, 2026, under the chairmanship of retired Deputy Inspector-General of Police Habila Joshak. The group was charged with designing a comprehensive, actionable, and sustainable framework for a Plateau State Police Service. Their mandate was to review legal, operational, and institutional structures in anticipation of amendments to Sections 214 to 216 of the Constitution, which govern policing in Nigeria. Chairman Habila Joshak confirmed that the committee has successfully discharged this mandate, presenting a detailed proposal ready for legislative consideration.

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The proposed framework is built upon seven foundational pillars designed to ensure efficacy and integrity. These include a ready-to-enact legal framework, a zonal and divisional command structure with 24/7 operational capabilities, and a recruitment strategy that mandates a 30 to 40% gender quota. Additionally, the plan emphasizes a politically insulated training system and an independent, civilian-majority Police Service Commission to guarantee accountability. The framework also outlines synergy with the Nigeria Police Force and sister agencies, alongside a phased implementation roadmap for rollout.

Stakeholder Engagement and Public Support

To ensure broad-based consensus, the committee conducted extensive consultations through seven sub-committees. Town hall meetings were convened in key communities including Shendam, Pankshin, and Jos to gather public sentiment. The process also involved consultations with the State House of Assembly, all 17 local government chairmen, the Traditional Council, Federal security agencies, and various development partners. These rigorous engagements aimed to ensure that the proposed police service would be responsive to local realities and acceptable to the communities it serves.

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Chairman Habila Joshak reported that stakeholders across the Northern and Central Zones recorded 100% support for the establishment of the Plateau State Police Service. However, this support was contingent on strict conditions: the service must never be used for political intimidation, ethnic or religious bias, or human rights abuse. Governor Caleb Mutfwang, represented by Deputy Governor Josephine Piyo, acknowledged the dedication of the committee and thanked traditional institutions and civil society organizations for their contributions to the process. Piyo emphasized that the goal is not merely to create another security institution, but to build a system that commands public trust and respects human rights.

Implementation Roadmap and Next Steps

The strategic proposal includes a detailed roadmap for recruitment and deployment, suggesting the enlistment of 5,000 to 7,000 personnel. Implementation will begin with pilot programs in flashpoint areas before expanding to a statewide rollout. Deputy Governor Josephine Piyo assured the committee that the preliminary report will receive careful examination and that further consultations with relevant stakeholders will follow. The state government intends to ensure that the final framework is inclusive, practical, and sustainable, reflecting the collective will of the people of Plateau State.

The committee, led by Habila Joshak, indicated that its work is not yet complete. They remain ready to refine the proposal and draft legislative instruments as the constitutional amendment process unfolds. This proactive approach ensures that Plateau State will be fully prepared to operationalize the new police service immediately upon the conclusion of national reforms. Governor Caleb Mutfwang reaffirmed the government's unwavering commitment to the safety of every resident, pledging to explore every legitimate opportunity to restore lasting peace across the communities.