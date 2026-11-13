Plateau Stakeholders Endorse Tinubu For 2027 Ahead Of Rally

Prominent Plateau State stakeholders and A4A leaders formally endorse President Tinubu for 2027, pledging massive grassroots support for the APC during a high-level meeting in Jos.

Prominent political stakeholders in Plateau State have officially thrown their weight behind President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's re-election bid for the 2027 general elections. This formal endorsement comes just days before a major campaign rally scheduled for Saturday in Jos, signaling strong unity within the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the crucial voting period. The coalition of leaders pledged to mobilize significant grassroots support to ensure the party retains its dominance across all elective positions in the state.

Stakeholders Unite Behind Tinubu Vision

The endorsement was reached during a high-level meeting of stakeholders held in the state capital, Jos. According to a statement released by Edwin Olofu, the Head of Media Relations for the Arewa for Asiwaju (A4A) coalition, the gathering brought together a formidable array of political heavyweights. The attendees included former governors, former ministers, former senators, former House of Representatives members, former commissioners, and past local government chairmen who represent various political eras in the region.

Also read 2027: Katung urges Christian, Muslim youths to back Tinubu, Sani

Participants at the gathering unanimously adopted President Tinubu, the Plateau State Governor, and other APC candidates for the forthcoming polls. This decision was made via a voice vote, reflecting a consensus among the diverse group of political leaders. They resolved to work collectively to ensure the party wins across all elective positions in the state, marking a significant consolidation of political forces in Northern Nigeria.

Leadership Endorsement And Development Focus

Chairing the meeting was Senator Simon Lalong, who serves as the Deputy Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Arewa for Asiwaju (A4A) and is the former Governor of Plateau State. Senator Lalong stated that the state's political leadership is fully aligned with the President's vision for the country. He emphasized that the stakeholders are convinced that President Tinubu is deeply committed to Nigeria's development and that his continued leadership will guarantee accelerated socio-economic growth and national transformation.

Advertisement

Chief Joshua Dariye, another former Governor of Plateau State, also addressed the gathering. He commended the Tinubu administration for its developmental strides and contributions to both Plateau State and the nation at large. Dariye's remarks highlighted the tangible progress attributed to the current administration, reinforcing the stakeholders' confidence in the President's ability to deliver on campaign promises.

Strategic Mobilization For Upcoming Elections

Speaking on behalf of the A4A coalition, Muhammad Badaru Abubakar, the Director General and former Governor of Jigawa State, called on Northern Nigeria to reciprocate the administration's gestures of equity, fairness, and political inclusion. He urged the region to give President Tinubu overwhelming support at the 2027 polls as a return for the inclusive governance model adopted by the federal government. Badaru expressed satisfaction with the unity and commitment demonstrated by the Plateau political leaders.

He described the endorsement as a significant step toward strengthening the APC's electoral prospects in the state and across the broader northern region. Badaru further expressed optimism that the political resolve shown at the meeting would translate into millions of votes for President Tinubu and other APC flagbearers in 2027. The meeting concluded with a renewed commitment from A4A and Plateau stakeholders to sustain aggressive political mobilization, grassroots engagement, and coordinated campaign efforts ahead of the upcoming events.