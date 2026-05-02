Plateau Police Command Arrests Suspects Linked to Cultism, Banditry, and Murder

The Plateau State Police Command has announced the arrest of multiple suspects involved in cult violence, illegal arms possession, banditry, and murder. Recovered items include firearms and a human skull. Investigations are ongoing.

The Plateau State Police Command has demonstrated significant progress in its efforts to combat escalating criminal activities across the state, announcing the arrest of a substantial number of suspects involved in a range of offenses including cultism, banditry, and kidnapping.

Commissioner of Police, CP Bassey Ewah, detailed these achievements during a press briefing held at the Police Headquarters in Jos on Friday, highlighting the ongoing crackdown on crime and the successful recovery of crucial evidence. The operations, driven by credible intelligence, have yielded not only the apprehension of individuals directly implicated in violent acts but also the seizure of illegal firearms and disturbing evidence such as a human skull, signaling a deeper investigation into potentially heinous crimes.

The arrests began with the apprehension of David Ponnan, a 31-year-old individual taken into custody in the early hours of April 29th near JUTH in the Lamingo area. A search of Ponnan revealed the possession of a locally fabricated double-barrelled pistol, a pump-action cartridge, and, most alarmingly, a human skull. Ponnan’s initial statement alleges he obtained the firearm from a local vigilante operative, subsequently repurposing it for personal use.

However, CP Ewah emphasized that a thorough investigation is underway to ascertain the complete truth surrounding the circumstances of the skull’s possession and the full extent of Ponnan’s involvement in any related crimes. This case underscores the challenges of controlling firearms even within community-based security structures and the potential for misuse. Simultaneously, a separate operation conducted on April 30th by officers stationed at the Nassarawa Gwong Division led to the arrest of nine suspects in Jos North Local Government Area.

These individuals, all residents of the Bulbula and Dilimi communities, are accused of engaging in criminal conspiracy, assault, and activities linked to cultism. Reports indicate that the suspects allegedly attacked multiple individuals using dangerous weapons, resulting in severe injuries to at least one victim. Preliminary investigations strongly suggest the involvement of rival cult groups known for instilling fear and disrupting peace within the Dilimi area.

The coordinated nature of these attacks points to a deliberate effort to terrorize the local population and establish dominance. Further extending the scope of the crackdown, the Command also apprehended Musa Adamu and Mohammed Abubakar in Gudus village, Wase Local Government Area, on suspicion of supporting banditry. The duo was intercepted while traveling along a known route frequently utilized by bandits to launch attacks on neighboring communities.

During interrogation, both Adamu and Abubakar confessed to providing financial and material support to bandits operating in remote hideouts. The recovered items – including cigarette packs, N50,000 in cash, Airtel recharge cards, and substances suspected to be linked to illicit drug use – paint a picture of a network facilitating criminal activity. This discovery highlights the logistical support networks that enable bandit groups to sustain their operations and pose a threat to regional security.

CP Ewah reaffirmed the Command’s unwavering commitment to prosecuting all suspects to the fullest extent of the law upon completion of the investigations. He also reiterated a plea to the public, urging continued cooperation by providing valuable information that can assist in ongoing security operations. The Commissioner emphasized that a collaborative approach between law enforcement and the community is essential to effectively address the complex security challenges facing Plateau State and ensure the safety and well-being of its residents.

The ongoing efforts demonstrate a proactive stance by the Plateau State Police Command in tackling crime and restoring peace and security to the region. The recovery of illegal weapons and the apprehension of individuals linked to serious offenses represent a significant step towards dismantling criminal networks and deterring future acts of violence





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Plateau State Police Arrest Cultism Banditry Kidnapping Illegal Firearms Murder Security

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