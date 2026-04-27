Plateau MACBAN Petitions Governor, DSS Over Herder Attacks and Cattle Poisoning

Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) in Plateau State has petitioned Governor Caleb Mutfwang, the DSS, and Operation Enduring Peace, reporting repeated attacks on herders and alleged poisoning of cattle in Barkin Ladi and Riyom LGAs. The association seeks investigation, arrests, and support for affected members.

The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria ( MACBAN ) in Plateau State has formally lodged a complaint with Governor Caleb Mutfwang, the Department of State Services (DSS), and Operation Enduring Peace (OPEP) regarding a series of concerning incidents targeting herders and their livestock.

The association’s petition, dated April 23, 2026, and signed by the state chairman, Alhaji Ibrahim Yusuf Babayo, details repeated attacks and alleged poisonings occurring primarily within the Barkin Ladi and Riyom Local Government Areas. MACBAN asserts that these events represent a growing threat to the safety and economic well-being of Fulani herders residing in these communities, compelling them to seek urgent intervention from relevant authorities.

The petition, titled “Urgent Complaint on Repeated Killing of Herders and Cattle,” meticulously outlines specific incidents that transpired between April 18th and April 23rd, 2026, across various locations in Barkin Ladi. According to MACBAN, these incidents demonstrate a disturbing pattern of intentional attacks aimed at both herders and their animals. The association reports that on April 18th, a significant number of ten cows were allegedly poisoned in Rakung Village.

This was followed by the reported killing of another cow in the same village just two days later, on April 20th. Further incidents were reported on April 22nd, with nine cattle allegedly poisoned in the Lokojora area.

Additionally, an undetermined quantity of cattle were reportedly poisoned along the Nding axis on both April 22nd and 23rd. MACBAN emphasizes the severe economic consequences these deliberate acts of poisoning and killing have inflicted upon their members, raising broader concerns about the potential impact on food security, overall livelihoods, and the delicate balance of community relations within the state.

The association highlights the financial losses suffered by herders due to the loss of their livestock, which forms the core of their economic activity. Alhaji Babayo expressed deep regret that, despite numerous reports filed with security agencies concerning the killings of their cattle, no arrests have been made to date in connection with these incidents. This lack of action, according to MACBAN, exacerbates the sense of vulnerability and injustice felt by the herder community.

The petition explicitly calls upon security agencies to launch a comprehensive investigation into the matter, proactively prevent further occurrences of these attacks, and ensure that those responsible are identified and brought to justice. Furthermore, MACBAN appeals to the Plateau State government to consider providing support and assistance to the herders who have been directly affected by these losses.

Recognizing the potential for escalating tensions, the association has also urged its members to exercise restraint, remain calm, and adhere to the law, thereby contributing to the ongoing peace-building efforts within the state. The petition concludes with a plea for swift and decisive action to address the situation and restore a sense of security and justice for the Fulani herder community in Plateau State.

The association believes that a prompt and thorough response from the authorities is crucial to prevent further escalation of the conflict and maintain the fragile peace in the region. They hope that their concerns will be taken seriously and that concrete steps will be taken to protect their members and their livelihoods





DailyPostNGR / 🏆 11. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Plateau State MACBAN Herder Attacks Cattle Poisoning Security

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Plateau State Tertiary Institutions Union Threatens Strike Over Unmet DemandsThe Joint Union of Plateau State-owned Tertiary Institutions (JUPTI) has announced plans for an indefinite strike starting Monday due to unresolved issues with the state government, including salary increments and employment concerns. Negotiations have repeatedly failed to yield positive results despite multiple ultimatums and meetings.

Read more »

Plateau State: Bandits Kill Two in Hwol Gassa AttackA devastating attack by suspected Fulani militia on the Hwol Gassa community in Plateau State has resulted in the deaths of two people and injuries to several others. Residents report a lack of response from security forces during the attack.

Read more »

Plateau will remain safe haven for law-abiding NigeriansA Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Read more »

Nigerian Army Rescues Kidnapped Victim and Recovers N8 Million Ransom in Plateau StateThe Nigerian Army's troops in Plateau State rescued a kidnapped female victim and recovered N8 million ransom paid to terrorists. The operation, conducted on April 25, 2026, followed intelligence gathering and interrogation of a suspect, leading to the victim's rescue in Padam Forest. The victim was medically examined and reunited with her family, while the ransom was returned. The military is continuing operations to apprehend other kidnappers and urged citizens to provide timely information for security.

Read more »

Nigerian Troops Rescue Kidnapped Woman, Recover Ransom in Plateau StateTroops of Operation Enduring Peace have rescued a kidnapped woman and recovered N8 million ransom in Qua’an Pan Local Government Area of Plateau State, following intelligence gathering and the arrest of a suspect. The victim, abducted on April 19th, was found in Padam Forest and reunited with her family after medical checks. Follow-up operations are underway to apprehend other members of the kidnapping syndicate.

Read more »

Plateau Governor Pledges Continued Refuge for Displaced Amidst Ongoing ViolencePlateau State Governor Caleb Mutfwang has reaffirmed his commitment to providing sanctuary for Nigerians displaced by violence, particularly those from the North East, despite recent attacks and kidnappings across the state. The governor expressed hope for peace restoration while security forces continue operations to address the insecurity.

Read more »