Plateau Killings: Fact-Finding Committee Reveals Over 11,700 Deaths Since 2001

A fact-finding committee has revealed that 11,749 people have been killed in Plateau State, Nigeria, between 2001 and 2025 due to various violent attacks. The committee's chairman, Nicholas Rogers, made the announcement, highlighting the devastating impact on 420 communities across 13 LGAs. The report also calls for improved security measures, conflict management mechanisms, and federal intervention to address the ongoing crisis and prevent further loss of life.

Nicholas Rogers, the chairman of the fact-finding committee on killings in Plateau State , revealed that a staggering 11,749 lives have been lost in the state between 2001 and 2025 due to various violent attacks. This devastating information was shared during an interview on Channels Television’s breakfast program, ‘Sunrise Daily.’ The committee, after extensive investigation, presented its comprehensive report to Caleb Mutfwang, the Governor of Plateau State , on Thursday.

Rogers highlighted that a total of 420 communities across 13 Local Government Areas (LGAs) in the state have been directly impacted by these violent attacks over the last four years. He emphasized that these incidents encompass a range of conflicts, including clashes between herders and farmers, inter-communal violence, and ethno-religious crises. Rogers expressed deep sorrow over the situation, lamenting the apparent lack of concern from others, not just for Plateau State but for all regions facing similar violence. He firmly believes that the recorded figures represent only a fraction of the true extent of the tragedy, suggesting the actual death toll is considerably higher. The report itself is described as very holistic, with Rogers emphasizing that the sincere and honest implementation of its recommendations is crucial to curbing the ongoing cycle of violence within the state. He stressed that the political will of the Governor and the people of Plateau to act upon the findings is paramount. This commitment is vital for establishing the necessary peace and stability that will allow the state to heal and move forward. Rogers also called for the development of a national conflict management mechanism, stressing the need for proactive measures to prevent future occurrences of such devastating events. This includes a critical examination and repositioning of security agencies, especially the military, to ensure they are adequately equipped to protect lives and property. He highlighted the ongoing issue of security lapses and the necessity of preparing the military to effectively address these challenges. Rogers clarified his view on the approach to the crisis, stating that a kinetic approach alone is insufficient and advocating for proper leadership at all levels, from subnational to national. He passionately warned of the dire consequences if the incessant killings continue unchecked, stating the very existence of Nigeria could be at stake. He underscored the need for federal intervention to provide crucial support to the affected communities and to rebuild the trust of the people who have lost so much. The state government should also review and revise some of its laws to criminalize cattle rustling, illegal mining, and the destruction of farmlands, eliminating the option of fines, according to Rogers. He also advised the Plateau State government to collaborate with the federal government to increase the deployment of troops, particularly in Bokkus and Mangu LGAs, which are vulnerable due to the surrounding forest cover. Furthermore, Rogers suggested the establishment of ranches across different senatorial zones of the state, coupled with the provision of advanced technology and logistical support for security agencies to effectively execute their duties, as crucial steps in mitigating the frequency of violent attacks. He stressed that the current approach needs a comprehensive solution, including tackling root causes, alongside bolstering security forces





