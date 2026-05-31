Plateau Governor Mutfwang Vows to Continue Advocacy, Highlights Achievements at Third Year Thanksgiving

Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State reaffirms commitment to defend the state's interests despite challenges, while outlining progress in governance, health, education, and infrastructure during a Thanksgiving service marking his third year in office.

Plateau State Governor Caleb Mutfwang has reaffirmed his unwavering commitment to advocating for the people of the state, vowing that his administration will not relent in defending their interests amid ongoing challenges.

Speaking on Sunday at a Thanksgiving service to mark his third year in office at the COCIN Headquarters Church in Jos, Mutfwang addressed a gathering that included former governors, traditional rulers, church leaders, top government officials, legislators, and military leaders, notably former Chief of Defence Staff General Martin Agwai (retd). The governor reflected on the debate over whether the thanksgiving should proceed given recent events, but drew on scripture to justify the decision: in all things, we should give thanks.

He disclosed that he almost gave up during the party primaries that brought him to office, but was driven by a desire to unite the state and provide good governance. Even after assuming office, he said, forces against him persisted, including a reign of terror attack on his home Local Government Area (LGA) of Mangu and the deputy governor's LGA of Riyom, as well as court cases that reached the Supreme Court.

Despite these challenges, he emphasized that God has been with them. Mutfwang also stressed his mission to unite Plateau, which led him to invite all former governors for a meeting. He observed a tendency among some individuals to believe that the only way to rise is by destroying others, a spirit he said must be cast away through prayer and governance actions.

He vowed never to stop speaking for the people of Plateau, noting that many concerns have been addressed outside the media space. The governor used the occasion to outline significant strides under his administration's Three Pillar Policy: peace and security, good governance, and economic development. On governance, Mutfwang reported that his administration has restored dignity to the civil service by clearing inherited salary arrears, ensuring regular salary payments, restoring promotions, and reconnecting government offices to electricity.

He disclosed that over 16 billion naira has been paid for pensions and gratuities since 2023, covering arrears dating back to 1986, but noted that about 60 billion naira is still needed to clear the backlog. In health, the Plateau State Specialist Hospital has been upgraded with 2 billion naira in modern laboratory equipment, and 22 consultants and five physiotherapists have been recruited.

Ultrasound machines have been supplied to 17 general hospitals, while health insurance coverage under the Mutfwang-Care Initiative has grown from 93,605 beneficiaries in 2023 to 319,429. Additionally, 82 primary healthcare centres have been renovated and solar-powered under the IMPACT Project. On education, the governor announced a 50% reduction in tuition fees for Plateau indigenes in state-owned tertiary institutions and a 300% increase in scholarship funding.

He said 397 classrooms have been constructed and 557 renovated through SUBEB and AGILE, while 200 students are currently studying in India under the Mutfwang Legacy Scholarship Scheme. Infrastructure progress was also highlighted: Mutfwang disclosed that at least 500 kilometres of roads have been asphalted so far, with over 2,000 kilometres expected to be completed in the coming months.

He noted that water projects, including the 30 billion naira Langtang North scheme and the Yelwa Club Water Treatment Plant with a 25-kilometre pipeline in Jos South, have been revived and commissioned. He asserted that every local government area in Plateau State has ongoing road projects. The governor appealed for continued support from the people to achieve more. Delivering the sermon, Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Plateau State, Rev.

Dr. Duncan Gomwalk, spoke on Thanksgiving and a Call to Unity. He commended the administration's posture of prayer and dependence on God, stating that significant development is taking place despite challenges and that the work being done has not been properly communicated to the public. Gomwalk noted that good things happen when people work in unity, and expressed belief that God has already delivered Plateau





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Plateau State Caleb Mutfwang Thanksgiving Governance Achievements

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