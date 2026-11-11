Plateau Governor Mutfwang Inaugurates APC Campaign Council for 2027 Elections

Governor Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang launches the Tinubu/Shettima and Mutfwang/Piyo Campaign Council to coordinate support for the All Progressives Congress in the January and February 2027 elections.

Executive Governor of Plateau State, Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang, officially inaugurated the Tinubu/Shettima and Mutfwang/Piyo Campaign Council on Monday, November 2, 2026. This strategic political move establishes a dedicated body tasked with coordinating grassroots support for the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Governor Mutfwang himself, and Deputy Governor Ngo Josephine Piyo.

Campaign Council Leadership Structure

The newly formed council places Governor Mutfwang at the helm as Chairman, underscoring his direct involvement in the upcoming electoral strategy. Professor Nentawe Yilwatda, the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), serves as an Adviser to the council, providing national-level guidance to the state operations.

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Deputy Governor Ngo Josephine Piyo holds the position of Deputy Chairperson I, ensuring that the deputy executive ticket is fully integrated into the campaign framework. Honorable Rufus Bature, the State APC Chairman, acts as Vice Chairman II, bridging the gap between party structures and the governor's office.

Honorable Dr. Bernard Doro, who serves as the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, is appointed as a member of the council. Sir Joseph Ari takes on the critical role of Director-General, responsible for the day-to-day coordination of all campaign activities across the state.

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Inclusive Stakeholder Representation

The council roster features prominent political figures including former Governors Senator Joshua Dariye and Senator Simon Lalong. Former Deputy Governor Dame Pauline Tallen joins the team alongside Senator Simon Mwadkwon, adding significant weight to the political alliance.

Retired Air Vice Marshal Napoleon Bali represents the Southern Zone as Coordinator, ensuring regional balance within the leadership structure. The group also includes serving members of both the National and State Assemblies, along with all APC candidates contesting for legislative seats.

This broad coalition brings together political stakeholders, community leaders, and party faithful from every electoral ward in Plateau State. The inclusion of respected men and women from various capacities reflects the administration's intent to build a unified front for the 2027 polls.

Governance Record and Security Priorities

Governor Mutfwang argues that his case for a second tenure rests on a documented record of rescuing the state from institutional and economic collapse. Since assuming office in May 2023, his administration has focused on restoring confidence in governance and laying foundations for sustainable development.

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Security of lives and property remains a central responsibility and defining priority for the Mutfwang administration. The governor emphasizes that meaningful development must begin with addressing the everyday challenges faced by citizens, translating these concerns into practical interventions.

The campaign message is anchored on a unification movement under the All Progressives Congress platform. Governor Mutfwang advocates for a factual, issue-based, and peaceful campaign that places the people of Plateau State at the center of every conversation regarding their future.

Election Timeline and Strategic Goals

The campaign council operates with a clear mandate to secure victories in the presidential, gubernatorial, and legislative elections scheduled for January 16 and February 6, 2027. The body is charged with engaging citizens with humility and respect, moving beyond mere mobilization to foster honest conversations about governance.

Key issues driving this engagement include security, economic opportunities, infrastructure, education, healthcare, and agriculture. Governor Mutfwang acknowledges the trust and support he has received from the electorate since 2023 and appeals for continued partnership to position Plateau State prominently on Nigeria's national development landscape.