Plateau Governor Mutfwang Assures NYSC Corps Members of Enhanced Security

Plateau State Governor Caleb Mutfwang pledges robust security for 2026 NYSC Batch C Stream II corps members and donates five million naira to support their orientation camp activities in Jos.

Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, has reaffirmed his administration's commitment to ensuring the safety and welfare of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members stationed in the state. During the formal opening and swearing-in ceremony of the 2026 Batch C Stream II Orientation Course, the governor assured corps members that their protection remains a top priority for the state government.

Security Protocols and Orientation Details

The event took place on Saturday at the NYSC Temporary Orientation Camp located at the Wayye Foundation in Doi-Du, within the Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State. Represented by the Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development and Chairman of the NYSC Plateau State Governing Board, Miaphen, Governor Mutfwang emphasized that his administration would continue to collaborate closely with security agencies to guarantee the safety of the corps members.

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The governor stated that the state government is actively working with security agencies and other stakeholders to strengthen security protocols across Plateau State. He urged the incoming corps members to remain vigilant and strictly adhere to established security guidelines throughout the duration of their service year. This assurance was delivered to address concerns regarding the safety of national service personnel operating in the region.

Government Support and Financial Contributions

In a significant demonstration of his administration's support for the NYSC scheme, Governor Mutfwang donated five million naira to welcome the corps members to Plateau State and to support the ongoing orientation exercise. This financial contribution underscores the state's dedication to facilitating a smooth and secure service year for the thousands of young graduates deployed to the state.

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Additionally, Miaphen donated an extra one million naira on behalf of the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development. This donation was made in appreciation of the NYSC Plateau State Dance Troupe for its impressive performance during the ceremony, highlighting the cultural and administrative support embedded within the orientation process.

Directives on National Unity and Discipline

During his address, Governor Mutfwang charged the corps members to contribute meaningfully to national development through impactful community service in their respective host communities. He further urged them to promote national unity by respecting Nigeria's ethnic, religious, and cultural diversity. The governor encouraged the participants to appreciate the customs and traditions of the communities where they will be deployed.

Earlier in the proceedings, the Plateau State Coordinator of NYSC, Jonathan Yavala, charged the corps members to uphold the dignity of the NYSC uniform. He urged them to demonstrate discipline, tolerance, humility, respect, and patriotism throughout their service year. Yavala emphasized the importance of maintaining high standards of conduct as representatives of the nation.

Yavala further instructed the corps members to participate actively in the orientation course and to build meaningful relationships across cultural boundaries. He encouraged them to deploy their knowledge, skills, and experiences toward addressing developmental challenges in their host communities, thereby maximizing the impact of their service year on local communities and national progress.