Plateau Governor Accuses Desperate Politicians of Sponsoring Insecurity and Attacks

Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State has blamed politicians for the recurring violence in the state, linking the attacks to election cycles and political destabilization efforts. He cited historical and recent incidents, including the Dogo Nahawa massacre and attacks in Kanam, Wase, and Quan Pan LGAs, as evidence of politically motivated violence. Mutfwang vowed to combat the insecurity and protect the state's residents.

Plateau State Governor, Barr. Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang, has attributed the persistent insecurity and violent attacks in the state to desperate politicians. Speaking during a meeting with journalists at the Government House in Jos on Tuesday, Governor Mutfwang accused politicians of orchestrating the violence, particularly during election periods.

He highlighted the recurring pattern of attacks coinciding with political cycles, citing the Dogo Nahawa massacre on March 7, 2010, where over 1000 people were killed by armed terrorists, and the March 29 attack in Angwan Rukuba, Jos North Local Government Area, which claimed over 30 lives. These incidents, according to Mutfwang, were not isolated but part of a broader political strategy to destabilize the state.

'I make bold to say that the insecurity situation in Plateau State is being sponsored by desperate politicians who are out to destabilize the state,' Mutfwang stated. 'If you noticed, this violence and attacks always peak during election cycles. What does that tell us? It is a clear indication that it is political; in fact, they are more political than terrorism.

' The Governor further pointed to recent attacks in Kanam, Wase, and Quan Pan Local Government Areas, predominantly Muslim communities, arguing that if the perpetrators were Muslim extremists, they would not target their own faith. 'From our investigations, we have discovered that these attacks are being sponsored by desperate politicians who are bent on destroying Plateau. But we will not allow that to happen,' Mutfwang emphasized.

He vowed to take decisive action to curb the violence and protect the people of Plateau State, urging citizens to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities to the authorities





DailyPostNGR / 🏆 11. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Plateau State Caleb Mutfwang Insecurity Political Violence Election Cycles

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Wakili Fulani Kidnapped in Plateau State, Ransom DemandedGunmen have abducted the Wakili Fulani of Kara village in Plateau State and are demanding a N2 million ransom. Security forces have launched a search and rescue operation.

Read more »

Plateau Youth Council Demands Rescue of Allegedly Abducted, Converted TeenagerThe Plateau State Youth Council is calling for immediate action to rescue Miss Jinkai Yusuf Simon, a 17-year-old student allegedly abducted and forcefully converted to Islam in Kaduna State. The council condemns the act as child trafficking and a violation of fundamental rights.

Read more »

Plateau Govt condemns Mangu–Sabon Gari road blockade, orders arrest of perpetratorsThe Plateau State Government has directed security agencies to arrest and prosecute those involved in the April 30, 2026 killings in Sabon Gari and the subsequent violence on May 1, 2026 along the Mangu–Sabon Gari Road. The government warned that 'blocking of road in reprisal' will not be tolerated.

Read more »

Plateau Government Bans Road Blockages Amidst Rising TensionThe Plateau State Government has banned road blockages and vowed to prosecute offenders following violence in Mangu and Sabon Gari, emphasizing the need for peace and adherence to the law. Security agencies are actively pursuing those responsible for recent killings and unrest.

Read more »

UNICROSS accuses politician of inciting students protest, threatens withdrawal of degreeThe University of Cross River State, UNICROSS, has accused former special adviser on education to ex-Governor Ben Ayade, Mr Castro Ezama, of having incited Monday's violent student protest in Calabar.

Read more »

GAFDAN Accuses Berom Militia of Attacks on Fulani Herders in Plateau StateThe Gan Allah Fulani Development Association (GAFDAN) has accused youth groups described as 'Berom Militia' of attacking Fulani herders and rustling their cattle in Plateau State, particularly in Barkin Ladi, Riyom, and Jos East LGAs. GAFDAN claims security agencies have ignored their reports, including a recent attack where six cows were shot, killing three and injuring three others. The group condemns the violence, stating it threatens peaceful coexistence and stability in the region.

Read more »