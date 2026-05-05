Plateau Government Bans Road Blockages Amidst Rising Tension

The Plateau State Government has banned road blockages and vowed to prosecute offenders following violence in Mangu and Sabon Gari, emphasizing the need for peace and adherence to the law. Security agencies are actively pursuing those responsible for recent killings and unrest.

The Plateau State Government has issued a firm directive to residents, instructing them to refrain from blocking roads following recent violence along the Mangu – Sabon Gari axis on Friday.

The government has warned that individuals who violate this directive will be subject to arrest and prosecution. This strong stance comes in the wake of unrest triggered by earlier killings and aims to prevent further escalation of tensions and maintain public order. Commissioner for Information and Communication, Joyce Ramnap, emphasized the government’s intolerance towards both violence and road blockages, stating that no grievance can justify attacks on innocent civilians or disruption of public peace.

She acknowledged the public’s anger regarding the killings that occurred on April 30th in Sabon Gari but firmly reiterated that violent responses are unacceptable. Security agencies have been explicitly instructed to pursue and prosecute all individuals implicated in both the April 30th killings and the subsequent disturbances on May 1st. The government is committed to ensuring that the law takes its course, signaling a zero-tolerance approach to lawlessness and a dedication to justice for the victims.

This directive builds upon earlier security interventions that successfully restored calm in Mangu following the initial unrest. The police reported containing the situation on Friday after residents blocked roads in Sabon Gari, causing significant disruption to movement and escalating tensions. A joint operation involving multiple security agencies, bolstered by reinforcements, was deployed to effectively manage the situation and prevent further escalation.

Commissioner of Police Bassey Ewah played a key role in strengthening security presence by deploying additional Mobile Police personnel and operational assets, working in coordination with the Area Commander in charge of Pankshin. Beyond the immediate response to the Mangu incident, the police also highlighted recent operations across the state, including arrests related to cult violence, illegal arms possession, and suspected banditry, demonstrating a broader effort to stabilize volatile communities and address underlying security concerns.

The recurring pattern of violence and criminal activity across Plateau State has prompted repeated calls for stronger and more proactive security responses. Authorities recognize the necessity of these measures to safeguard citizens and maintain order. The state government has expressed its condolences to the victims of the violence and appealed to community, religious, and political leaders to actively work towards de-escalating tensions.

Citizens are encouraged to utilize lawful channels to voice their concerns, and the government has affirmed its openness to dialogue. However, a clear warning has been issued: anyone found inciting violence or engaging in reprisals, including blocking roads, will face legal consequences. The government also acknowledged the crucial role played by security agencies, particularly Operation Enduring Peace, in restoring order and appealed to residents to support ongoing efforts to maintain stability throughout the state.

This incident underscores the ongoing security challenges facing Plateau State, where attacks, reprisals, and criminal activities continue to strain law enforcement capabilities and test community relations, necessitating a sustained and comprehensive approach to security and peacebuilding. The government’s commitment to both law enforcement and dialogue signals a multifaceted strategy to address the root causes of conflict and foster a more secure and harmonious environment for all residents





PremiumTimesng / 🏆 3. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Plateau State Mangu Sabon Gari Road Blockage Violence Security Police Government Prosecution Unrest

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Oluwo of Iwo Commends Tinubu for Approving Òṣogbo-Iwo-Ibadan Road RehabilitationThe Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi, has praised President Bola Tinubu's decision to rehabilitate the 90.9km Òṣogbo-Iwo-Ibadan road, highlighting its potential to alleviate transportation difficulties and boost economic activity between Osun and Oyo states. The monarch detailed the road's long history of neglect and his personal efforts to address its deterioration.

Read more »

Abia JUSUN Rejects State Government’s Claim of Judicial Financial Autonomy ComplianceThe Abia State chapter of the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) has refuted the state government’s assertion of substantial compliance with judicial financial autonomy, stating that the current funding practices do not meet constitutional requirements. The union insists that the demand for financial autonomy is constitutionally guaranteed and negotiations are still ongoing with outstanding funds for March and April 2026 yet to be released.

Read more »

Wakili Fulani Kidnapped in Plateau State, Ransom DemandedGunmen have abducted the Wakili Fulani of Kara village in Plateau State and are demanding a N2 million ransom. Security forces have launched a search and rescue operation.

Read more »

Plateau Youth Council Demands Rescue of Allegedly Abducted, Converted TeenagerThe Plateau State Youth Council is calling for immediate action to rescue Miss Jinkai Yusuf Simon, a 17-year-old student allegedly abducted and forcefully converted to Islam in Kaduna State. The council condemns the act as child trafficking and a violation of fundamental rights.

Read more »

Enugu State Approves 151.55km of Rural Road ConstructionThe Enugu State Executive Council has approved the construction of 151.55 kilometers of rural roads to improve connectivity and support Governor Peter Mbah’s commitment to delivering 10,000 kilometers of roads. Key projects include roads in the Nsukka and Enugu North Senatorial Districts.

Read more »

Plateau Govt condemns Mangu–Sabon Gari road blockade, orders arrest of perpetratorsThe Plateau State Government has directed security agencies to arrest and prosecute those involved in the April 30, 2026 killings in Sabon Gari and the subsequent violence on May 1, 2026 along the Mangu–Sabon Gari Road. The government warned that 'blocking of road in reprisal' will not be tolerated.

Read more »