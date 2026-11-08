Plateau Gov Mutfwang Pledges NYSC Safety and Donates N5 Million

Plateau State Governor Caleb Mutfwang guarantees corps members safety during 2026 Batch C Stream II orientation in Jos South and contributes five million naira.

Plateau State Governor Caleb Mutfwang has issued a binding commitment to safeguard the lives and welfare of National Youth Service Corps members serving in the region. Governor Mutfwang emphasized that his administration treats the security of corps members as a top-tier priority, ensuring that robust measures are in place to protect them throughout their service year. He reaffirmed that the state government remains deeply committed to collaborating with federal and local security agencies to maintain order and stability across the state. This pledge was delivered during the swearing-in ceremony for the 2026 Batch 'C' Stream II Orientation Course, held at the NYSC Temporary Orientation Camp located within the WAYE Foundation premises in Doi-Du, Jos South local government area. The Governor further demonstrated tangible support by donating five million naira to assist with the orientation exercise and welcome the new corps members to Plateau State. This financial contribution underscores the administration's dedication to facilitating a smooth and secure deployment process for the newly arrived youths.

Security Cooperation and Vigilance Protocols

Prince Miaphen, who represented Governor Mutfwang in his capacity as the Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development and Chairman of the NYSC Plateau State Governing Board, outlined the specific mechanisms ensuring corps member safety. Miaphen stated that the state government is actively working in close coordination with security agencies and other relevant stakeholders to strengthen security infrastructure across Plateau State. He emphasized that this collaborative approach is essential for creating a safe environment that allows the National Youth Service Corps scheme to function effectively. The Governor used this platform to urge the corps members to exercise heightened personal vigilance and adhere strictly to established security guidelines throughout their service year. He advised the participants to remain alert and proactive in avoiding potential security risks while living and working in their host communities. This directive aligns with the broader state strategy to mitigate regional instability and ensure that the service year remains focused on national development goals.

Also read Stay and build Nigeria, Mutfwang urges graduates

Community Development and National Unity Goals

Beyond security concerns, Governor Mutfwang charged the corps members to contribute meaningfully to national development through impactful community service projects in their respective host communities. He urged the participants to promote national unity by respecting Nigeria's diverse ethnic, religious, and cultural landscapes. The Governor emphasized the importance of appreciating the customs and traditions of the host communities to foster mutual understanding and social cohesion. This directive aims to ensure that the NYSC scheme achieves its foundational goal of bridging cultural divides and strengthening the fabric of the nation. By engaging actively with local populations and respecting local norms, the corps members are expected to play a pivotal role in driving grassroots development. The administration views these social contributions as equally important as the security measures, recognizing that sustainable peace requires both physical safety and cultural integration.

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Financial Support and Performance Recognition

In addition to the five million naira donation from the Governor, additional financial support was provided to enhance the orientation experience for the new batch. Prince Miaphen donated one million naira on behalf of the Plateau State Ministry of Youth and Sports Development. This contribution was specifically designated as an appreciation gesture for the NYSC Plateau State Dance Troupe for their impressive performance during the swearing-in ceremony. This separate donation highlights the ministry's commitment to acknowledging and rewarding cultural performances that enrich the orientation program. It also reflects the administration's broader support for the arts and cultural expressions within the state's youth programs. The combined financial inputs from the Governor and the Ministry serve to alleviate some of the logistical burdens associated with the orientation course, ensuring that the corps members receive a welcoming and well-supported introduction to their service in Plateau State.

Coordinator Charges On Discipline and Uniform Dignity

Earlier in the ceremony, Jonathan Yavala, the Plateau State Coordinator of the NYSC, delivered stern charges to the corps members regarding their conduct and professionalism. Yavala urged the participants to uphold the dignity of the NYSC uniform at all times, treating it as a symbol of national service and discipline. He emphasized the need for corps members to demonstrate discipline, tolerance, humility, respect, and patriotism throughout their service year. The Coordinator further encouraged the participants to engage actively in the orientation course to maximize their learning and preparation for community deployment. He stressed the importance of building meaningful relationships across cultural boundaries to foster a spirit of unity and cooperation. Yavala advised the corps members to deploy their knowledge, skills, and experiences toward addressing developmental challenges in their host communities, ensuring that their service yields tangible benefits for the local populations.