Plateau Commission Rescues Minors, Arrests Traffickers in Illegal Park

The Plateau State Gender and Equal Opportunities Commission discovered an illegal trafficking motor park operating for nearly a decade, rescuing eight children and three women and arresting three suspects.

The Plateau State Gender and Equal Opportunities Commission has rescued eight underage children and arrested three suspected traffickers following the discovery of an illegal trafficking motor park operating at Zawan Junction , Jos South Local Government Area of the state.

The Chairperson of the Commission disclosed this while addressing journalists in Jos, the state capital, on Friday. She explained that a reliable informant provided details about the park's location and schedule. According to the informant, the park operates only on Thursdays and Tuesdays. On Thursdays, vehicles depart for Sapeteri in Ibadan, Oyo State, and they do not operate again until Tuesday when they bring back people from Ibadan and drop them at the same location.

The Chairperson, together with colleagues from the Commission, went to the area and observed five vehicles loading passengers for what appeared to be a night journey. She noted that the site did not resemble an official motor park, and she was disturbed by the appearance of some individuals, including miners and young women about to travel.

She contacted the Commissioner of the Ministry of Transport to verify the park's legitimacy and discovered that it was illegal and neither the ministry nor the Nigerian Union of Road Transport Workers was aware of its operation. The police have been alerted and are now investigating. The Chairperson expressed concern about the long-standing silence surrounding such abuses, suggesting that it may have enabled their continuation. She revealed that the park has been operating for nearly ten years at Zawan Junction.

Among those rescued were eight underage children and three young females who are married to miners, two of whom are pregnant. The victims were being recruited to work as labourers in mining ponds across about three communities in Ibadan. The journey was organized by traffickers who covered transportation costs, with payment due only after delivery to the mining sites. Three suspected traffickers are currently in custody





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Human Trafficking Child Rescue Illegal Mining Plateau State Zawan Junction Nigerian Union Of Road Transport Workers Gender Commission

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