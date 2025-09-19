Plateau Attacks: Fact-Finding Committee Reveals 11,749 Deaths Since 2001

A fact-finding committee in Plateau State, Nigeria, has reported that 11,749 people have died in violent attacks between 2001 and 2025, affecting 420 communities. The chairman of the committee, Nicholas Rogers, emphasized the need for comprehensive solutions, including conflict management mechanisms, strengthened security agencies, and federal intervention. The report highlights the devastating impact of various conflicts, including herder-farmer clashes and ethno-religious crises, and calls for proactive measures to prevent future occurrences and rebuild communities.

Nicholas Rogers, the chairman of the fact-finding committee on killings in Plateau State , has revealed a grim reality: a staggering 11,749 lives have been lost in the state due to various violent attacks between 2001 and 2025. Speaking on Channels Television's 'Sunrise Daily' program, Rogers shared the committee's findings, which were presented to Plateau State Governor Caleb Mutfwang.

The report highlights the devastating impact of these attacks, affecting 420 communities across 13 local government areas (LGAs) within the last four years alone. These incidents encompass a range of conflicts, including herder-farmer clashes, inter-communal violence, and ethno-religious crises, painting a bleak picture of persistent instability and loss of life in the region. Rogers emphasized the severity of the situation, expressing his concern that the scale of the tragedy might be underestimated, suggesting that the actual figures could be even higher than the recorded ones. The report, described as 'very holistic,' contains comprehensive recommendations aimed at curbing the violence. Rogers stressed the importance of implementing these recommendations, stating that the political will of both the governor and the people of Plateau is crucial to achieving lasting peace and fostering a secure environment. He underlined the need for a sincere and honest commitment to implementing the report’s suggestions to reverse the trend of violence and bring lasting peace to the affected communities. \Beyond the immediate focus on Plateau State, Rogers underscored the need for broader national efforts to address the root causes of conflict and prevent future tragedies. He advocated for the development of a robust conflict management mechanism to proactively address potential flashpoints and prevent violence from escalating. A critical component of this strategy, according to Rogers, involves repositioning and strengthening security agencies, particularly the military, to effectively protect lives and property. He noted the importance of addressing security lapses and equipping the military with the necessary resources and training to counter emerging threats. Rogers challenged the notion of a 'war against insecurity,' arguing that a more comprehensive and nuanced approach is needed, one that extends beyond mere kinetic solutions. Proper leadership at all levels of governance, from subnational to national, is crucial to addressing the multifaceted security challenges facing Nigeria. He warned of the potential consequences of inaction, suggesting that continued violence and instability could threaten the very existence of the country. Rogers called for federal intervention in Plateau State, emphasizing the need to provide assistance to the destroyed communities and rebuild the confidence of the people. The state government must take proactive steps, he said, suggesting a review of state laws to criminalize offenses such as cattle rustling, illegal mining, and farmland destruction. Rogers suggested that these actions should be punishable without the option of a fine. \In addition to these measures, Rogers recommended collaboration between the state and federal governments to increase the deployment of security personnel, especially in areas prone to attacks, such as Bokkos and Mangu LGAs. The presence of vast forested areas in these regions makes them particularly vulnerable to violence, and a heightened security presence would offer the best protection. Rogers also advocated for the establishment of ranches across various senatorial zones within the state to address issues related to herder-farmer conflicts. Furthermore, he called for the provision of advanced technology and logistical support to security agencies to improve their operational capabilities and effectiveness in combating violent attacks. These recommendations aim to create a multi-pronged strategy for addressing the complex security challenges in Plateau State, emphasizing the need for a holistic approach that combines law enforcement, conflict resolution, economic development, and community engagement. Rogers’ insights provide a valuable framework for policymakers, community leaders, and stakeholders to work towards a more peaceful and secure future for Plateau State and, by extension, Nigeria as a whole. He pointed out that the long-term solution lies in comprehensive reforms and effective implementation of the recommendations, as a matter of urgency and critical importance to ensure the stability of the state





