APC Leaders Rally for Tinubu's Re-election Ahead of 2027 Elections

First Lady Oluremi Tinubu and Plateau APC stakeholders endorse President Tinubu for 2027, pledging massive mobilization and support.

First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has called on Nigerians, particularly women, to use their votes to protect and consolidate the gains recorded under the Tinubu administration by renewing his mandate in the 2027 general elections.

First Lady Urges Women To Back Tinubu

She made this call on Friday while addressing the APC North-West Women's Mega Rally in Gusau, Zamfara State, according to a statement issued by her spokesperson, Busola Kukoyi. Mrs Tinubu urged APC members in Zamfara and other states in the North-West to work together towards achieving the party's objectives in the forthcoming elections.

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"We must strengthen our unity and cooperation as members of this party. Working together is essential to ensuring President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's success in the 2027 general elections," she said. She reassured Nigerians that the ongoing reforms of the Tinubu administration would eventually translate into prosperity and improved living conditions.

"The period of reforms is paving the way for an era of prosperity and greater comfort for Nigerians," the First Lady added. She also commiserated with residents of the North-West over the security challenges confronting the region, reaffirming the Federal Government's commitment to tackling insecurity across the country. The event, tagged North-West Women Stakeholders' Mobilisation, Mega Rally and Empowerment Programme, featured the distribution of empowerment items to more than 2,000 beneficiaries drawn from different parts of Zamfara State.

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The items included grinding machines, deep freezers, kiosks, hair dryers and other tools to support beneficiaries' economic activities. In their separate remarks, Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal; Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle; APC National Women Leader, Dr Alile Idele; and Director-General of the Tinubu/Kashim Campaign Council, Senator Abdulaziz Yari, commended the First Lady for her commitment to women's empowerment and development.

Plateau Stakeholders Endorse Tinubu For 2027

In a related development, Plateau State APC stakeholders have adopted President Bola Tinubu as their preferred candidate for the 2027 presidential election, pledging to mobilise massive support for the All Progressives Congress and secure victory across all elective positions in the state. The stakeholders met in the state capital, where former governors, ministers, senators, members of the House of Representatives, former commissioners and local government chairmen unanimously endorsed Tinubu, the Plateau State governor and other APC candidates for the forthcoming elections.

The meeting, chaired by former Plateau State Governor and Deputy Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Arewa for Asiwaju, Senator Simon Lalong, resolved to intensify political mobilisation and grassroots engagement to ensure the APC records an overwhelming victory in the state in 2027. Speaking at the meeting, Lalong said the stakeholders were convinced that Tinubu remained committed to Nigeria's development and that his continued leadership would guarantee accelerated socio-economic growth and national transformation.

He said the endorsement reflected the confidence of Plateau political leaders in the President's leadership and their determination to work collectively towards the success of the APC in the forthcoming elections. Also speaking, former Governor of Plateau State, Chief Joshua Dariye, commended the Tinubu administration for its contributions to Plateau State and the country at large.

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Northern Leaders Praise Tinubu Leadership

Dariye maintained that the President deserved another term to consolidate the achievements of his administration, urging stakeholders to sustain their support for the APC ahead of the 2027 elections. In his remarks, the Director-General of Arewa for Asiwaju and former Governor of Jigawa State, Muhammad Badaru Abubakar, called on Northern Nigerians to reciprocate what he described as the spirit of equity, fairness and political inclusion by giving Tinubu overwhelming support in 2027.

Badaru expressed satisfaction with the commitment demonstrated by Plateau political stakeholders, describing their endorsement as a significant step towards strengthening the APC's electoral prospects in the state and across Northern Nigeria. He said the political commitment demonstrated at the meeting would translate into millions of votes for Tinubu and other APC candidates in the 2027 general elections.

The former Jigawa governor urged the stakeholders to translate their endorsement into concrete political action through sustained grassroots mobilisation, effective coordination and engagement with voters across the state. The meeting reaffirmed the commitment of A4A and its Plateau State stakeholders to sustained political mobilisation and coordinated efforts towards securing victory for the APC in the 2027 general elections. Both events underscore the APC's push to consolidate support across regions ahead of the next general elections.