Gerard Pique has criticised the 12-match suspension given to FC Andorra goalkeeper Jesus Owono after a collision that led to the death of Tenerife forward Jesus de Miguel on November 2. Pique said Owono is not to blame and questioned whether the action or its consequences are being punished.

Barcelona defender and FC Andorra owner Gerard Pique has criticised the 12-match ban imposed on FC Andorra goalkeeper Jesus Owono following the death of Tenerife forward Jesus de Miguel.

The Spanish football federation's disciplinary committee last week confirmed the 12-match suspension, the maximum punishment for the offence, while stressing that its decision was based strictly on the incident on the pitch and not its tragic consequences. Owono, 25, was sent off during FC Andorra's Spanish second-division clash with Tenerife on November 2 after colliding with De Miguel in the closing stages of the match. The 30-year-old forward died in hospital the following day.

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Pique Calls Collision Accident

Pique, who owns 90 per cent of FC Andorra, described the incident as an accident in a self-recorded video posted on his TikTok account on Monday. The former Barcelona and Spain defender said the general feeling among players, coaches and goalkeepers was that the collision was an unfortunate accident. Players, former players, coaches and goalkeepers, everyone has called it an accident, Pique said.

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I truly believe that imposing the maximum sanction on Jesus for this action puts him in a situation he does not deserve, because he is not to blame for all of this having happened. Pique also compared Owono's punishment with the three-match suspension handed to Albacete winger Jose Corpas after he accidentally kicked Sabadell midfielder Quadri Liameed in the head during another Spanish league match. Liameed was knocked unconscious but was subsequently discharged from hospital after undergoing medical examinations.

Corpas was shown a straight red card and handed a three-match suspension. Fortunately Quadri is fine, the consequences in this case were not fatal, and the committee decided to sanction Corpas with three matches, Pique said. Drawing a comparison between the two incidents, he questioned whether disciplinary decisions should be determined by the nature of an offence or its consequences. With all this, my reflection is: what is being sanctioned, the action or the consequences? he asked.

Pique Questions Sanction Logic

Tenerife manager Alvaro Cervera had earlier acknowledged that the regulations did not specifically provide for the circumstances surrounding De Miguel's death, although he admitted that the 12-match suspension might appear lenient. Meanwhile, Owono has withdrawn from Equatorial Guinea's squad for this month's Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Zimbabwe. Pique also expressed concern about the goalkeeper's readiness to return to competitive football after serving his suspension, citing the incident's psychological impact.

Jesus is going to need far more than 12 matches before he is available and able to compete, he said. No sanction is going to bring Demi back to us, he added, referring to De Miguel by his nickname. The controversy has raised questions about how football authorities should handle disciplinary cases involving accidental collisions with fatal consequences, particularly where the punishment for an on-field offence is being considered separately from the human tragedy that follows.