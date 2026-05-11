Pilgrims Depart for Saudi Arabia's Hajj, Led by Lagos State Official

The first two batches of pilgrims to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for this year's Hajj have departed. The batches were led by Dr AbdulHakeem AbdulLateef, a former Lagos State Commissioner for Home Affairs.

The first batch departed in the morning aboard Qatar Airways, while the second batch of 90 pilgrims later left through EgyptAir from the Murtala Muhammed International Airport.

Family members, officials of the travel agency and well-wishers were present at the airport to bid farewell to the pilgrims as they commenced the spiritual journey to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Former Lagos State Commissioner for Home Affairs, Dr AbdulHakeem AbdulLateef, who is leading the pilgrims, expressed appreciation to Allah for the successful takeoff of the first two batches and prayed for safe journeys and accepted Hajj for all participants





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Pilgrims Hajj Lagos State Abdullateef

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