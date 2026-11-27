Pilgrim Baptist Grammar School, Issele-Uku, defeated Asagba Mixed Secondary School, Asaba, 1-0 in the opening zonal play-off to become the first team to qualify for the quarter-finals of the ninth Zenith Bank Delta Principals Cup.

Pilgrim Baptist Grammar School, Issele-Uku, have become the first team to qualify for the quarter-finals of the 2026 Zenith Bank Delta Principals Cup after defeating Asagba Mixed Secondary School, Asaba (Oshimili South) 1-0 in Thursday's opening zonal play-off.

Tournament Kick-Off With Top Officials In Attendance

The match served as the official kick-off of the ninth edition of the tournament organised for secondary schools within Delta State. The only goal of the tensed game came from a second-half penalty converted by the Issele-Uku school. The closely contested encounter was played in the presence of top government and sports officials. Those present included Delta State Governor, Rt.

Also read Zenith Bank Delta Principals Cup Kicks Off Winner-Takes-All Zonal Play-Offs

Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, represented by his Chief of Staff, Johnson Erijo. Also in attendance was Zenith Bank Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Dame Dr Adaora Umeoji, represented by Dr Friday Moses. Other dignitaries included the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education, Delta State, Dr Akambe Ojerun, and the Chairman of the Delta State House of Assembly Committee on Sports, Emmanuel Sinebe, among others.

Speaking at the event, Governor Oborevwori commended Zenith Bank for sustaining its partnership with the state government. He described the competition as an important platform for discovering young talents, promoting healthy competition and strengthening grassroots sports development. Our administration recognises the importance of sports in youth development, the governor said. Through our MORE Agenda, we will continue to support programmes that give our young people opportunities to discover their talents, develop their skills and realise their potential.

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Governor Commends Stakeholders For Sports Development

He also praised the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education, Zenith Bank and other stakeholders for sustaining the tournament over the years. He urged school principals, teachers and sports coordinators to encourage students to combine academic pursuits with active participation in sports. Zenith Bank's CEO, Dame Adaora Umeoji, reaffirmed the financial institution's commitment to the competition, saying the bank was proud to continue its partnership with the Delta State Government.

She said investing in young people is investing in the future of the state and nation. Over the years, the Principals Cup has done more than crown champions, Umeoji said. It has produced talented young footballers, shaped disciplined and confident students, and become a true breeding ground for sports talent in Delta State. We are committed to ensuring it continues to play that role for many editions to come.

The remaining zonal play-off matches are scheduled for Friday. The quarter-final fixtures will be played on December 1, while the semi-finals are slated for December 3. With the victory, Pilgrim Baptist Grammar School secured their place in the last eight of the competition. The tournament is organised for secondary schools across Delta State.