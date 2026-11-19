The Ogun State Police Command has decorated 26 newly promoted senior officers, including six CSPs, eight SPs and 12 DSPs, at its Eleweran headquarters in Abeokuta.

The Commissioner of Police, Ogun State Command, Bode Ojajuni, has decorated 26 newly promoted senior officers with their new ranks at the Command headquarters in Eleweran, Abeokuta.

The decoration ceremony took place on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, at the Command Conference Hall. The event was attended by members of the Command Management Team, family members, colleagues and well-wishers. The ceremony honoured the officers for their steadfast service to the Nigeria Police Force and the nation.

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New Ranks For Ogun State Police Officers

According to a statement issued on Thursday by the Ogun State Police Command spokesperson, Deputy Superintendent of Police Oluseyi Babaseyi, the promotion exercise saw six officers elevated to the rank of Chief Superintendent of Police, CSP. Eight officers were promoted to Superintendent of Police, SP, while 12 were elevated to Deputy Superintendent of Police, DSP. Notable among the newly decorated officers are CSP Bunmi Asogbon, Officer-in-Charge of the Command Anti-Human Trafficking and Gender Unit.

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Others are CSP Michael Olajide, Divisional Police Officer, DPO, FUNAAB, and CSP Ibiyeye Bolaji, DPO, Ayila. While congratulating the promotees, CP Ojajuni urged them to be worthy ambassadors of the Nigeria Police Force. He also asked them to justify the confidence reposed in them by the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Olatunji Rilwan Disu. The commissioner said, Demonstrate greater commitment to duty, discipline and professionalism.

Commissioner Urges Officers Uphold Ethics

Promotion comes with increased responsibilities and accountability. He reminded the officers that elevation to higher rank brings increased responsibility and accountability. Ojajuni urged the newly promoted officers to uphold the highest ethical standards in their service to the nation. He warned them against any conduct capable of tarnishing the image of the Force.

Expressing confidence in their capacity to deliver, the Commissioner charged the officers to deploy their wealth of experience to strengthen public trust. He said their experience should advance the safety and security of lives and property across Ogun State. He further congratulated all the newly decorated officers and wished them continued success in their service to the state and the nation. The Ogun State Police Command also congratulated the officers on their well-deserved promotions.

The Command wished them continued success in their careers and service to the state and the nation. The ceremony was held in a festive atmosphere with family members and colleagues celebrating the promoted officers.