Nollywood actor Justin UG joins US Air Force after completing training

Nigerian actor and content creator Justin Chukwudi Ugonna, known as Justin UG, has completed military training and joined the United States Air Force, he announced on Instagram.

Nigerian actor and content creator Justin Chukwudi Ugonna, popularly known as Justin UG, has joined the United States Air Force after completing his military training.

He announced the development on Wednesday, November 11, through an Instagram post featuring photographs and videos from his graduation ceremony. In the images, he appeared in his military uniform alongside fellow graduates. The entertainer described the training period as physically and mentally demanding, acknowledging the challenges he encountered throughout the process. He said the past few weeks had been among the most challenging periods of his life.

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Justin UG Reflects On Military Training Lessons

He added that the experience taught him about the importance of mental strength and personal resilience. Reflecting on the unexpected career change, Ugonna said he never imagined himself pursuing a military career. He wrote, If you had told me a few years ago that I'd one day be wearing this uniform, I probably wouldn't have believed you. This was never a path I imagined for myself, but here we are.

He also spoke about the power of the mind, saying, If there's one thing this experience has taught me, it's just how powerful the mind really is. We're capable of so much more than we give ourselves credit for. Despite the difficulties, he expressed satisfaction with completing the training, although he joked about the possibility of repeating the experience. He said, Would I want to do it all over again?

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Absolutely not. But I wouldn't trade the experience for anything. Announcing his new status, the entertainer concluded his post with the words, Officially a United States Airman. Ugonna's announcement has attracted reactions from fans and followers, many of whom expressed surprise at his transition from entertainment to military service.

Justin UG Entertainment Career And Background

Popularly recognised for his comedy skits and digital content, Justin UG has built an online following through short-form videos, acting and storytelling. He began exploring entertainment in 2009 through dance videos before expanding into comedy, photography, video production and content creation. The entertainer relocated to the United States in 2016, where he continued developing his creative career while maintaining other professional engagements.

In April 2023, he spoke about his journey into entertainment in an interview with BellaNaija, explaining that his career had taken an unexpected direction from his childhood ambition of becoming a doctor. He said, I knew how happy I was whenever I was making these videos, reflecting on his early experiences creating online content. He also appeared in Call of My Life, a romantic comedy directed by Dammy Twitch.

He played Ezekiel in the production, which featured actors including Uzoamaka Power, Zubby Michael, Beverly Osu, Nkem Owoh and Patience Ozokwor. His transition into the US Air Force adds another dimension to his career, which has spanned digital entertainment, filmmaking and visual production. He joins a growing number of Nigerian entertainers who have pursued careers in the United States military, including Nollywood actors Joseph Momodu and Princess Chineke.

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Nigerian Entertainers Joining US Military Service

While Ugonna has not disclosed details of his military role or how he intends to balance his service with entertainment, his announcement marks a significant new chapter in his professional journey. His enlistment comes months after another Nollywood actor, Joseph Momodu, enlisted in the United States Army. Punch had reported in June 2026 that Momodu completed Basic Combat Training and attained the rank of Specialist in the US Army.

Momodu had said his decision to join the military was a tribute to his late father, who served in the Nigeria Police Force.