The NDLEA has dismantled an industrial-scale methamphetamine laboratory in Enugu, arresting a Nigerian businessman and five Mexican nationals, and seizing methamphetamine worth about N303.9 billion.

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency has dismantled an industrial-scale methamphetamine laboratory in Enugu State, arresting a Nigerian businessman and five Mexican nationals allegedly brought into the country to manufacture the illicit drug.

The operation uncovered 1,512 kilogrammes of methamphetamine valued at about N303.9 billion. The NDLEA Chairman, Brigadier-General Mohammed Buba Marwa (retd), disclosed this at a press conference in Abuja. He described it as one of the agency's most elaborate intelligence-led operations, lasting seven months. The Nigerian suspect, 63-year-old Chuks Enoch Ezeike, also known as Over Size, allegedly built the clandestine laboratory behind San Savanna Oil Company Limited along the Abakaliki Expressway, Emene, Enugu.

Also read NDLEA Busts Major Meth Lab in Enugu, Arrests Nigerian Baron

Recovered Chemicals And Industrial Equipment

He provided living quarters for the Mexican specialists within the facility. The NDLEA also recovered 6.68 tonnes of precursor and essential chemicals, comprising 20 different substances, as well as industrial equipment used in methamphetamine production. The chemicals included 2,835 kilogrammes of lead acetate, 1,050 kilogrammes of tartaric acid, 450 kilogrammes of mandelic acid, 160 kilogrammes of P2P and 70 kilogrammes of methylamine.

Other items recovered included four industrial burners, two industrial distillation units, two boilers, two hydraulic presses, 11 gas cylinders, two freezers, two digital scales and four washing and drying machines. Forensic experts confirmed the chemicals and equipment were consistent with industrial methamphetamine production. Marwa said the investigation traced the network from Mexico through Colombia, France and the Republic of Benin before leading operatives to Lagos and eventually Enugu.

It began in April 2026 after intelligence linked Ezeike to clandestine methamphetamine laboratories and a Mexican drug specialist, Oscar Ramos-Cardenas. In August 2026, the NDLEA received information that five Mexican nationals, identified as methamphetamine experts, were travelling to Nigeria. Working with the Nigeria Immigration Service, the agency prevented them from entering the country when they arrived in Abuja on August 28 and sent them back to Mexico.

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Surveillance revealed that Ezeike had travelled from Enugu to Abuja to receive the visitors. His bank records reportedly confirmed that he paid for their hotel accommodation. The collaborators then changed their travel arrangements. The Mexicans reportedly travelled from Colombia through Paris to the Republic of Benin.

Forged Passports Allowed Network Entry

Ezeike allegedly arranged forged Argentine, Colombian and Chilean passports for them. The five eventually entered Nigeria through the Seme border between September 20 and 21. Marwa said the agency deliberately allowed them into the country to identify and dismantle the entire network. Rather than turn them back again, I allowed them to come in.

We wanted the whole network: the meth specialists, the financier, the factory, and the products, he said. The five suspects were identified by their names on the allegedly forged passports and their real names. Gonzalez Numez Lucas, also known as Oscar Ramos-Cardenas, was the alleged leader and chief specialist. Lopez Salvador Vasquez Esperanza's real name is Juan Antonio Sarabia-Cabrera.

Hernandez Cortes Carlos Fuentes's real name is Luis Enrique Garcia-Amador. Fernandez Rio Mateo Jimenez's real name is Jose Alejandro Renteria-Reyes. Rodriguez Araya Andres Perez's real name is Salomon Cabanillas-Torres. Three of them entered Nigeria through the Seme border post on September 20, while the remaining two arrived the following day.

Ezeike received them in Lagos and lodged them in a hotel, where he was observed having breakfast with them on September 22 before moving them to Enugu. While the Mexicans lived and worked in the San Savanna complex, Ezeike stayed at Adig Suites, 2 Nwafor Orizu Street, Enugu. He moved about in three vehicles: a blue Toyota Corolla, a red Toyota RAV4 and a Lexus RX 350. Throughout September and October, NDLEA officers kept watch on both locations.

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They watched the regular movement of Ezeike's blue Corolla drive into San Savanna, stay a few minutes, and return to Adig Suites. With tools including a drone, they put all pieces together by November 7, 2026. On November 9, 2026, the agency assembled over 200 personnel of its Strike Force and Enugu State Command. On November 10, Marwa gave the order to take down the lab.

Simultaneous Raids Arrested Suspects In Act

At about 5:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 11, operatives carried out simultaneous raids on both locations. The five Mexicans were arrested inside the laboratory while production was ongoing. Ezeike was apprehended in Room 106 of Adig Suites. He was subsequently taken to the laboratory, where he admitted ownership of the facility and bringing the Mexicans into Nigeria to manufacture methamphetamine.

Ezeike told investigators they had produced only a small batch so far, about 49 kilogrammes. He also said the Mexicans were due to leave Nigeria two days later, on Friday, November 13, 2026. In other words, ladies and gentlemen, we caught them in the nick of time, Marwa added. Statements by the suspects confirmed this was an organised, recurring transnational operation with three layers.

A cartel command in Mexico recruits, deploys and pays the specialists. Ezeike was the local coordinator who built the laboratory, procured chemicals and arranged travel, transport and false documents. The Mexican production crew was led by Ramos-Cardenas. The cartel deliberately kept Nigerians away from the production facility to minimise exposure.

Drug Cartel Operated Three Layer Structure

The foreign specialists lived within the complex and were paid according to their output. Marwa warned the drugs could have flooded Nigerian communities and international markets. The recovered 1,512 kilogrammes of methamphetamine included finished products and the substance still undergoing production. The estimated street value was $226.8 million, equivalent to N303.913 billion.

Marwa said the laboratory was designed to produce methamphetamine in tonnes rather than kilogrammes. This operation brings to four the number of industrial-scale methamphetamine laboratories dismantled by the NDLEA in the last four months. Similar discoveries were made in the forests of Ogun, Oyo and Ebonyi states. Five Mexican nationals arrested during the earlier operations are still being investigated.