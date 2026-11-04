Atiku Abubakar Arrives Sokoto for ADC Presidential Campaign Flag-Off Amid Massive Turnout

Atiku Abubakar arrived in Sokoto on Wednesday for the ADC presidential campaign flag-off, drawing a large crowd that the party says reflects public dissatisfaction with the Tinubu administration.

Former Vice President and African Democratic Congress presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar arrived in Sokoto on Wednesday for the party's presidential campaign flag-off, drawing a massive crowd that the ADC said expressed public dissatisfaction with the administration of President Bola Tinubu and growing support for its promise to make life more affordable.

The ADC Presidential Campaign Council, in a statement signed by Director of Strategic Communication Phrank Shaibu, said the campaign train was flagged off in Sokoto amid a huge turnout, with supporters lining the route from Sultan Muhammad III International Airport to the party's state secretariat. The motorcade took three and a half hours to reach the rally venue as men, women, youths, the elderly and mothers trooped out to welcome and accompany the former vice president, while commercial and official activities reportedly came to a standstill in several parts of the city.

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The arrival of the former vice president caused heavy traffic gridlock at Sokoto entry points and around the Sokoto Arch as supporters gathered to receive him. The campaign council described the turnout as spontaneous and insisted the crowd was not mobilised through financial inducements. It said the crowd reflected growing frustration among Nigerians over the rising cost of food, transportation, fuel and other essential commodities. The council also alleged that attempts to frustrate the rally had heightened public resentment.

It accused the Sokoto State Government of denying the ADC access to public facilities requested for the campaign flag-off and of placing obstacles in the way of its activities. The council said the actions of the state government and its political allies could not suppress the people's political choices. According to the campaign council, the large turnout demonstrated the determination of residents to participate in the campaign.

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Atiku's proposed economic measures include a targeted, production-based subsidy for qualifying petroleum products refined in Nigeria. The campaign council said linking the proposed intervention to domestic production would help reduce fuel costs and ease the pressure of high transportation and energy expenses on food prices and household budgets. The ADC said its economic agenda was centred on making essential goods and services more affordable, supporting local production and responding to the everyday challenges confronting Nigerians.

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"When you have a message that connects with the people, you do not need to rent a crowd. The people show up on their own," the council said.