APC Holds North Central Presidential Rally in Jos as Tinubu Visits Plateau State

President Bola Tinubu's APC presidential campaign rally drew party leaders and supporters to Zaria Road Stadium in Jos, with ministers praising the turnout and economic reforms.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu took the All Progressives Congress presidential campaign rally to Jos, Plateau State, on Saturday, November 14, 2026, with party supporters and leaders gathering at the Zaria Road Stadium ahead of his arrival.

Supporters of the All Progressives Congress in Plateau State trooped into the stadium as preparations continued for the North Central Presidential Campaign Rally. The atmosphere built up as crowds arrived ahead of the President's visit. The party's National Chairman, Professor Nentawe Yilwatda, alongside other top national and state party officials, was expected at the venue. Governor Caleb Mutfwang, party leaders, stakeholders and supporters from across the North Central region were also billed to attend.

Also read Police Deploy Personnel, Warn Criminals As Tinubu Takes Presidential Rally To Jos

Dignitaries Gather in Jos For Presidential Rally

Among the dignitaries gathered at the arrival wing of the Yakubu Gowon Airport in Jos to await the President were Minister of Solid Minerals Dele Alake, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin, Minister of Information and National Orientation Mohammed Idris, and Senator Ned Nwoko. Police deployed personnel and warned criminals as Tinubu took the presidential rally to Jos.

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The rally attracted party leaders, government officials and stakeholders from across the North Central region as part of the APC's nationwide campaign activities ahead of the 2027 general elections. Speaking at the rally on Saturday, Idris said the turnout reflected party supporters' appreciation of the administration's economic reforms and efforts to reposition the country for sustainable growth.

The turnout we are witnessing here today is a clear demonstration of the confidence Nigerians have in President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the direction his administration is taking the country, he said. The people can see the efforts being made to address longstanding challenges, strengthen the economy and create a better future for our country.

Government Focuses On Consolidating Policy Gains

According to a statement issued by his Special Assistant on Media, Rabiu Ibrahim, the minister said the Federal Government remained focused on consolidating the gains of its policies, expanding infrastructure and ensuring that ongoing reforms translated into improved living conditions for Nigerians. Idris said Tinubu remained committed to sustaining the reforms and ensuring that his administration's decisions delivered lasting benefits to citizens.

Ahead of the 2027 general elections, he urged opposition parties to prioritise issue-based campaigns and organisational preparedness rather than merely criticising the government. Also speaking, the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr Dele Alake, highlighted the North Central region's strategic importance to Nigeria's political stability and economic transformation. He noted the region's potential in solid minerals and other productive sectors.

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Media Adviser Highlights APC Democratic Commitment

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Public Communications, Sunday Dare, described Tinubu as a committed democrat with a longstanding record in Nigeria's democratic development. Dare also reaffirmed the APC's commitment to peaceful campaigns and democratic principles. The report also noted a government plan to establish Operation Rainbow Camps in 17 local governments. The rally formed part of the APC's nationwide campaign activities ahead of the 2027 general elections.