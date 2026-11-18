Nigerian sports official Philip Shaibu calls for resilience from the Super Eagles after their draw with Tanzania, pointing to upcoming March matches against Madagascar and Guinea-Bissau.

Director-General Philip Shaibu of the National Institute for Sports has issued a rallying cry to the Super Eagles, urging the national football team to maintain their quest for qualification in the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations despite recent setbacks. Shaibu emphasized that the Nigeria n squad must not surrender their dreams of reaching the tournament, even after a goalless draw against Tanzania in Zanzibar.

Match Results And Current Group Standings

The Tuesday match in Zanzibar ended with a 0-0 scoreline, leaving Nigeria with seven points from their four Group L fixtures. This result places the Super Eagles three points behind the group leaders, Guinea-Bissau, who secured a 2-0 victory against Madagascar during the same matchday. The situation is further complicated by the fact that Tanzania has already qualified for the tournament as co-hosts, meaning there is only a single remaining ticket available for the other teams in the group.

Also read Six talking points as Super Eagles stumble to goalless draw against Tanzania in Zanzibar

Upcoming Fixtures In March 2027

Shaibu highlighted that the qualification race is far from concluded, pointing directly to the critical Matchday Five and Six fixtures scheduled for March 2027. The Super Eagles are set to travel to Madagascar on March 24 for an away match, followed by a home game against Guinea-Bissau four days later. These two matches represent the final opportunity for Nigeria to overhaul the standings and secure their place at the tournament.

Inspirational Examples And Historical Precedents

To inspire the current squad, Shaibu drew parallels to the resilience shown by the Flamingos, the Nigerian U-17 women's team. He noted how they recovered from an opening-day defeat at the 2026 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in Morocco to eventually progress in the competition. Shaibu also recalled the dramatic qualifying campaign for the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, where Nigeria appeared to be trailing Tunisia for the group's only ticket. The situation changed when Tunisia lost on the final day while the Eagles defeated Kenya to secure their spot, a precedent Shaibu believes should motivate the current players.

Advertisement

Technical Crew Expectations And National Pride

Shaibu issued a stern warning to the technical crew and players not to take the high expectations of millions of Nigerians for granted. He stressed the immense importance of the football team to the nation's sporting identity and national pride. In his statement, he wished the team an injury-free run ahead of the decisive games, acknowledging the physical and mental demands of the remaining fixtures.

Path To Reviving The Qualification Campaign

The Director-General acknowledged that while an away draw is not necessarily a poor result, the specific context of Nigeria's previous loss to Guinea-Bissau puts them in a difficult position. However, he maintained that the campaign can still be revived with wins over Madagascar and Guinea-Bissau. A strong performance combined with a favorable goal difference could allow Nigeria to overtake Guinea-Bissau and claim the sole remaining ticket to the 2027 AFCON, which is co-hosted by Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda.