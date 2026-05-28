Philanthropist Chief Wole Olanipekun Donates State‑of‑the‑Art Mother and Child Hospital to Ekiti Government

Chief Wole Olanipekun SAN presented a 32‑bed Mother and Child Maternity Complex to the Ekiti State government. The inauguration, attended by governors, traditional rulers and health officials, highlighted private‑public partnerships in tackling maternal and infant mortality in Nigeria.

A distinguished gathering of politicians, traditional rulers and senior professionals attended the inauguration of a new Mother and Child Maternity Complex in Ikere‑Ekiti on Tuesday.

Among the dignitaries were former Ondo State Governor Dr Rahman Mimiko, former NNPC Chairman Chief Pius Akintelure, Ekiti Deputy Governor Chief Monisade Afuye, the Ooni of Ife Oba Enitan Ogunwusi, Ekiti Governor Mr Biodun Oyebanji, former NBA President Chief Wole Olanipekun SAN and his wife Erelu Omolara Olanipekun, former Osun Governor Chief Bisi Akande, Ondo Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa and the Ogoga of Ikere, Oba Adu Adejimi. The ceremony marked the official opening of a 32‑bed, state‑of‑the‑{art} Mother and Child Maternity Complex built by Chief Olanipekun within the State Specialist Hospital premises.

The facility is intended to serve as a regional hub for maternal and neonatal care, providing modern delivery suites, neonatal intensive care units and comprehensive post‑natal services. Governor Biodun Oybanji, who presided over the event, hailed the donation as a watershed moment for Ekiti's health sector.

He emphasized that the complex represents not only a generous act of philanthropy but also a strategic partnership between private citizens and the government to address the persistent challenge of preventable maternal and child mortality. The governor praised Olanipekun's deep attachment to his roots and his willingness to translate personal success—as a renowned senior advocate—into tangible benefits for the community.

He called on other successful expatriates and indigenes to follow this example, noting that public resources alone cannot meet the growing health needs of the state's vulnerable populations. Accedinges too, former NBA President Chief Bisi Akande spoke about the broader significance of the gesture, describing Olanipekun as a leader whose greatness is measured not merely by titles or wealth but by the lives he touches.

He argued that genuine patriotism manifests in service to humanity, especially when it improves the health outcomes of mothers and newborns. The Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Dr Mohammed Pate, attended virtually via a representative from the Federal Teaching Hospital Ido‑Ekiti. Dr Pate lauded the complex as aligning with national priorities to curb maternal and infant deaths, stressing that the facility's capacity to deliver emergency obstetric care and neonatal interventions is a critical addition to Nigeria's health infrastructure.

In his remarks, Chief Olanipekun expressed gratitude to Governor Oyebanji for fostering an enabling environment that encourages private investment in public services. He explained that the decision to donate the complex stemmed from an urgent need to reduce preventable deaths among mothers and infants, particularly in underserved rural areas.

The philanthropist underscored that his contribution was motivated by a sense of responsibility to his people and a conviction that sustainable development results from collaborative effort between government and the private sector. As the ceremony concluded, participants toured the new wards, observed the advanced medical equipment, and pledged continued support for health initiatives that will safeguard the well‑being of future generations in Ekiti and beyond





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Maternal Health Philanthropy Ekiti State Public‑Private Partnership Healthcare Infrastructure

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