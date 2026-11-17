The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria Abuja chapter distributed N20,000 to 48 patients at Wuse General Hospital, highlighting healthcare affordability issues in Nigeria.

The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, Abuja Municipal Area Council Chapter, has conducted a charitable outreach at Wuse General Hospital in Abuja. The initiative provided spiritual support and financial assistance to 48 patients currently receiving treatment at the facility. This gesture was designed to alleviate some of the economic burdens facing indigent patients during their medical care.

Outreach Details and Financial Support Mechanism

The event involved approximately 20 members of the fellowship who visited various departments within the hospital. The teams covered several units, including Accident and Emergency, Paediatrics, Female, Male, Surgical, and Dialysis wards. During the visit, ministers took turns praying for the patients' recovery before presenting each beneficiary with an envelope. Each of the 48 patients received an envelope containing N20,000 to help subsidize their medical expenses. The funds were intended to provide immediate relief for treatment costs and essential needs.

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Pastor Okenla On Biblical Motivation And Mission

Pastor Gbolade Okenla, who serves as the Chairman of the PFN AMAC Chapter and Pastor-in-Charge of the City of David Parish of the Redeemed Christian Church of God in Abuja, explained the reasoning behind the initiative. He stated that the program is driven by the fellowship's responsibility to care for the sick and less privileged, particularly as the Christmas season approaches. Okenla cited the biblical teaching in Matthew 25, where Jesus urged followers to care for the sick, imprisoned, thirsty, and hungry. He emphasized that the goal is to ensure these individuals are supported both spiritually and physically.

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Healthcare Affordability And Stakeholder Perspectives

The intervention highlights broader concerns regarding the affordability of healthcare in Nigeria. Data from an Afrobarometer survey indicates that only 10 percent of Nigerians have medical insurance. Furthermore, more than 81 percent of the population has been unable to access hospital care due to a lack of funds for treatment. Pastor Abiodun Saheed Akinola, Chairman of the PFN Wuse Ward, used the occasion to call on governments, corporate organizations, and individuals to increase support for healthcare delivery. He specifically urged for more attention to be paid to vulnerable members of society who struggle to access medical services.

Hospital Leadership And Future Support Needs

Hospital officials welcomed the financial contribution but emphasized the need for broader assistance. Oluwabenga Crown-Ajayi, the Secretary of Wuse General Hospital, commended the fellowship for their intervention. However, she appealed for additional support in providing drugs, medical equipment, and supplies, including hospital beds. Crown-Ajayi also called for more personnel, such as nurses, doctors, and administrative staff, to strengthen the hospital's operational capacity. Dr Hanatu Ovozi, the Chief Medical Director, expressed appreciation for the support, noting that the intervention would particularly benefit indigent patients who struggle to meet their medical bills.