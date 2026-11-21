New Pew Research Center data reveals Muslims will become the largest global religious group by 2035, driven by demographic trends in Africa and Asia.

The Pew Research Center has released two comprehensive reports on November 18, 2026, projecting that Muslims will surpass Christians to become the world's largest religious group by 2035. These publications analyze demographic shifts in global religious populations between 2020 and 2070, highlighting significant transformations in where adherents of both faiths reside.

Global Demographic Shifts Explained

The Pew Research Center data indicates that the global Muslim population is expanding at a pace far exceeding other religious groups. Projections show that the number of Muslims will increase by 80 percent between 2020 and 2070. In contrast, the non-Muslim population is expected to rise by only 11 percent during the same period.

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While Christianity will maintain a relatively stable share of the total world population, its geographical distribution will undergo radical changes. The reports emphasize that fertility rates, age distributions, and migration patterns are the primary drivers behind these shifting dynamics. Sub-Saharan Africa is identified as a critical region for this growth, with the number of Christians there expected to more than double from 697 million in 2020 to 1.6 billion by 2070.

Rising Muslim Populations in Africa and Asia

In 2020, Indonesia held the title of the country with the world's largest Muslim population, boasting 239 million followers. Pakistan followed closely with 227 million Muslims, while India had 213 million. Bangladesh and Nigeria rounded out the top five, with 151 million and 120 million adherents respectively.

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By 2070, the hierarchy is projected to shift dramatically. Pakistan is expected to rise to the top position with 461 million Muslims. India will follow in second place with 334 million, and Nigeria will climb to third with 282 million. Indonesia is anticipated to drop to fourth place with 274 million Muslims, while Bangladesh will rank fifth with 218 million.

The Pew Research Center also notes that Ethiopia and Afghanistan will enter the top ten countries with the largest Muslim populations by 2070. Furthermore, sub-Saharan Africa's contribution to the global Muslim demographic is set to grow substantially, accounting for 27 percent of the world's Muslim population by 2070, up from 18 percent in 2020.

Christianity's Geographic Center Moves to Africa

The United States currently holds the largest Christian population in the world, with an estimated 217 million followers as of 2020. Brazil ranks second with 168 million, followed by Mexico with 113 million, the Philippines with 103 million, and Russia with 102 million. However, this dominance is expected to wane relative to African nations.

By 2070, the Democratic Republic of the Congo is projected to overtake the United States, becoming the country with the largest Christian population, estimated at 299 million. The United States will fall to second place with 174 million Christians, while Ethiopia will rank third with 150 million. Several other sub-Saharan African countries, including Nigeria, Tanzania, Uganda, and Angola, are also expected to rise in global rankings.

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The reports state that by 2070, 54 percent of all Christians will live on the African continent south of the Sahara Desert and its nearby islands. This represents a significant increase from 31 percent in 2020, marking a profound shift in the center of gravity for Christianity.

Religious Composition Changes in Western Nations

The demographic projections also highlight changes in religious majorities within specific nations. The Pew Research Center indicates that Christians will no longer constitute a majority in the United States and nine other countries by 2070. These findings are based on a rigorous analysis of demographic trends, including fertility rates, mortality, migration, and religious switching.

The data underscores that while the global share of Christianity remains stable, its future growth is heavily concentrated in the Global South. This shift has far-reaching implications for cultural, political, and economic landscapes in both Africa and Asia. The Pew Research Center continues to monitor these trends to provide accurate forecasts for policymakers and researchers worldwide.