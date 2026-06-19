PETROAN Calls for Reduction in Ex-Depot and Retail Pump Prices Amid Decline in Crude Oil Prices

The Petroleum Products Retail Outlets Owners Association of Nigeria has called on refiners, depot owners and petroleum products importers to reduce their ex-depot and retail pump prices in line with the recent decline in international crude oil prices. The association noted that the drop in global crude oil prices presents an opportunity for operators in the downstream petroleum sector to pass on the benefits of lower crude costs to consumers.

As the easing of tensions between the United States and Iran continues, the Petroleum Products Retail Outlets Owners Association of Nigeria has called on refiners, depot owners and petroleum products importers to reduce their ex-depot and retail pump prices in line with the recent decline in international crude oil prices.

The National President of PETROAN, Billy Gillis-Harry, said the drop in global crude oil prices provided an opportunity for operators in the downstream petroleum sector to pass on the benefits of lower crude costs to consumers. In a statement signed by the National Public Relations Officer of PETROAN, Dr Joseph Obele, on Friday, Gillis-Harry said market realities should be reflected in both ex-depot and retail pump prices.

The recent decline in global crude oil prices presents an opportunity for stakeholders in the downstream petroleum sector to pass the benefits of lower crude oil costs to Nigerian consumers. Market realities should be reflected in both ex-depot and retail pump prices in the interest of fairness and economic relief for the public, Gillis-Harry said.

According to the association, recent developments in the global oil market indicate that crude oil prices are on a downward trend, with Brent crude falling to about $77-$78 per barrel following the ceasefire agreement between the United States and Iran and expectations that oil exports through the Strait of Hormuz will gradually normalise. PETROAN noted that market analysts believe crude oil prices are currently under downward pressure, although geopolitical risks remain.

The association said current projections suggest that Brent crude may trade within the range of $75-$82 per barrel next week, while West Texas Intermediate crude is expected to trade between $72 and $79 per barrel. It identified the continued implementation of the US-Iran peace agreement, increased crude oil exports from the Middle East and concerns over weaker global oil demand as factors contributing to the decline in crude prices.

Gillis-Harry expressed concern over pricing trends in the domestic market, saying in some instances, the landing cost of imported petroleum products appears to be lower than the prices offered by domestic refiners. This development is surprising and underscores the need for a more competitive downstream petroleum market that guarantees consumers access to the most affordable products available, Gillis-Harry said.

He called on the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority to continue issuing import licences to qualified marketers, saying increased competition would help moderate prices and ensure adequate supply. Increased competition among suppliers would help moderate prices, discourage monopolistic tendencies, and ensure a steady supply of petroleum products across the country, Gillis-Harry stated. He maintained that competition remained one of the most effective ways of driving efficiency and reducing costs.

Competition remains one of the most effective mechanisms for driving efficiency, reducing costs, and protecting consumers, Gillis-Harry stated. He added that a competitive market environment would encourage operators to reduce prices in line with prevailing market conditions. PETROAN also called on the Group Chief Executive Officer of NNPC Limited, Bayo Ojulari, to facilitate discussions with two Chinese firms interested in operating the Port Harcourt and Warri refineries.

Gillis-Harry said if these refineries are successfully revived and operated as private-sector-driven facilities, petroleum product prices are expected to decline further due to improved efficiency and increased domestic refining capacity. The resumption of operations at the Port Harcourt and Warri refineries under competent private management would enhance supply stability, promote healthy competition, and ultimately lead to more affordable petroleum products for Nigerians, Gillis-Harry said.

The association stated that sustained moderation in crude oil prices, combined with stable exchange rates and refining costs, should support lower petrol prices and provide relief for consumers and businesses. Gillis-Harry reiterated PETROAN's commitment to a competitive downstream petroleum sector, saying the association would continue advocating for a transparent, competitive, and consumer-friendly downstream petroleum sector that delivers fair pricing, energy security, and sustainable economic growth for all Nigerians





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PETROAN Crude Oil Prices Downstream Petroleum Sector Ex-Depot And Retail Pump Prices Nigerian Consumers

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