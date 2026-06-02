Petition for Removal of Federal High Court Judges

A formal petition seeking the removal of the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Hon. Justice John Tsoho, and Hon. Justice Peter Lifu has been submitted to the National Judicial Council (NJC). The petition accuses the judicial officers of abusing judicial power, disobeying binding court orders, and showing bias in a suit concerning the leadership of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

A formal petition seeking the removal of the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Hon. Justice John Tsoho, and Hon. Justice Peter Lifu has been submitted to the National Judicial Council (NJC).

The petition accuses the judicial officers of abusing judicial power, disobeying binding court orders, and showing bias in a suit concerning the leadership of the African Democratic Congress (ADC). The petition, dated June 1, 2026, and marked received by the Office of the Chief Justice of Nigeria on June 2, 2026, was filed by Nkemakolam Ukandu. It centres on the handling of SUIT NO: FHC/ABJ/CS/1819/2025 involving Hon. Nafiu Bala Gombe against the African Democratic Congress and four others.

According to the details contained in the petition documents, the petitioner raises several severe grounds of misconduct against the judicial officers. First, the petitioner states that on April 30, 2026, the Supreme Court of Nigeria, in Appeal No: SC/CV/180/2026, directed that the ADC leadership suit be remitted back to Hon. Justice Emeka Nwite, who was initially handling it. Despite this clear and binding directive, Chief Judge Tshoho administratively reassigned the case to Hon.

Justice Peter Lifu instead of allowing the original judge to continue hearing the matter as ordered by the apex court. Furthermore, the petition said that during proceedings on May 8, 2026, Justice Nwite had directed the Plaintiff to furnish a certified true copy of the Supreme Court judgment and adjourned the matter sine die to enable compliance.

Rather than waiting for the documentation, Justice Tshoho and Justice Lifu allegedly bypassed the process, with Justice Lifu fixing a hearing for June 3, 2026, in flagrant disobedience of the standing order. The petition notes that Section 287(1) of the 1999 Constitution makes Supreme Court decisions binding on all courts and persons.

It added that by reassigning the suit outside the apex court’s remittance order, Justice Tshoho is accused of enabling the Plaintiff to circumvent a binding decision, choose a favourable judge, and actively engage in ‘forum shopping’, which erodes public confidence and defeats the purpose of the judgment. Additionally, the petitioner alleges a manifest appearance of bias, noting that Justice Lifu and Justice Joyce O. Abdulmalik had previously shown grave bias against the ADC in past matters.

The document levels further political allegations, stating that it is common knowledge that Justice Tshoho always assigns political matters involving the interest of Nyesom Wike to specific judges, adding that Justice Lifu is one of the judges nicknamed ‘Wike Judge’ and has a record of giving judgments involving Wike’s interests in favour of parties doing hatchet political jobs for him. Nkemakolam Ukandu, in the final pages of the document, prays that the National Judicial Council investigate the conduct of Hon.

Justice John Tshoho and Hon. Justice Peter Lifu in this matter. The petitioner demands a finding that both judges abused judicial power and disobeyed binding orders from both the Supreme Court and Hon. Justice Emeka Nwite.

Finally, the petition requests the application of appropriate disciplinary measures, which may include a recommendation for removal from office to deter future impunity, alongside a directive for immediate compliance with the Supreme Court’s remittance order





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National Judicial Council Chief Judge Of The Federal High Court African Democratic Congress Judicial Misconduct Bias Forum Shopping

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