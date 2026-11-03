Peterside Urges Nigeria to Shift From Resource Wealth to Institutional Wealth

A. Peterside tells the Nigerian Institute of Management that the nation's development hinges on strong institutions, not just natural resources. Experts detail how Botswana and South Korea succeeded.

A. Peterside delivered a stark assessment of Nigeria's economic stagnation, attributing the nation's inability to convert its abundant natural and human resources into widespread prosperity to systemic failures. During his address as the keynote speaker at the 65th Annual National Management Conference of the Nigerian Institute of Management, Peterside argued that the fundamental barrier to development is not a lack of resources, but the poor quality of institutions managing them.

Peterside explicitly urged the country to shift its focus from relying on resource wealth to building institutional wealth. He emphasized that natural wealth alone does not guarantee national prosperity, pointing to the divergent paths of Nigeria, Botswana, and South Korea as primary evidence. The former Nigerian ambassador and economic diplomat stated that potential is not destiny, noting that history rewards organized potential rather than raw resources or inherent advantages.

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Contrasting National Development Models

Peterside detailed how Botswana leveraged its diamond wealth through strong institutions, political stability, secure property rights, and prudent public financial management. In contrast, he highlighted that South Korea achieved remarkable transformation through capable institutions, industrial coordination, infrastructure development, export-oriented policies, and sustained investment in education. These examples illustrate that effective governance and structured policies are more critical than the mere presence of natural endowments.

He further cited historical per-capita income comparisons involving Nigeria, China, and Malaysia to reinforce his point. Peterside noted that Nigeria had once been ahead on this specific measure but was subsequently overtaken as the other countries grew faster and more consistently. He warned that excessive dependence on oil could encourage rent-seeking, fiscal instability, and distorted incentives, stressing that the critical question is whether oil revenues will finance national transformation or merely fund consumption.

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Defining Institutional Wealth and Leadership

Peterside defined institutional wealth as comprising capable people, credible systems, reliable laws, efficient agencies, transparent processes, and productive enterprises. He argued that development occurs only when natural wealth is successfully converted into these institutional components. He stressed that oil revenues must be channeled into productive assets, including education, infrastructure, technology, research, manufacturing, agricultural value chains, logistics, and human capital.

The keynote speaker added that institutions become strong not because they occupy impressive buildings, but because they deliver predictable outcomes. He emphasized that national transformation ultimately depends on capable institutions led by competent people who are committed to implementation. This perspective shifts the blame from resource scarcity to the quality of management and policy execution within the country.

Call for Competent Leadership and Reform

His Majesty, Oba Dr. Olufalarin Olukayode Ogunsanwo, the Alara of Ilara Kingdom, supported this view in his own keynote address, stating that Nigeria's failure was fundamentally a failure to build strong institutions. The monarch called for deliberate cultivation of competent leaders with integrity, stressing the importance of leadership development in achieving national transformation. He aligned with Peterside on the need for structural and cultural shifts in governance.

Commodore Abimbola Ayuba, President and Chairman of the Council of the Nigerian Institute of Management, charged professional managers to serve as leading lights and change agents. He urged them to break from the past and contribute actively to improving the country's institutions, systems, and management practices. Ayuba emphasized that Nigeria could not move forward without such decisive action from its professional class.