Peter Obi Warns Nigerians That Elections Will Continue to Be Manipulated Unless Citizens Take Active Responsibility

Presidential candidate Peter Obi has warned Nigerians that elections in Nigeria will continue to be manipulated unless citizens take active responsibility in protecting their votes. He emphasized the importance of citizen participation beyond just voting and urged voters to stay behind after casting their ballots to ensure proper counting and transparency at polling units.

Presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress, Peter Obi , has warned Nigeria ns that elections in Nigeria will continue to be manipulated unless citizens take active responsibility in protecting their votes.

He made the remarks during a recent visit to Washington, D.C. , in a video that began circulating widely on Saturday. In the video, Obi focused on the recurring challenges affecting Nigeria's democratic process and stressed the importance of citizen participation beyond just voting. According to him, the integrity of elections cannot be guaranteed by politicians alone.

He argued that voters must be deliberate about staying behind after casting their ballots to ensure proper counting and transparency at polling units. Elections are rigged in Nigeria because Nigerians want it to be rigged. It's as simple as ABC. I will do whatever is possible to protect the votes, but unless Nigerians decide that their votes will count, it will not count.

He further advised voters not to leave polling units immediately after voting, but to remain and observe the counting process until results are properly declared. If you vote and you stay in your polling booth and say that the votes must be counted here, it will be counted, but because our politics is transactional, the average Nigerian doesn't know who is his problem.

So, an average Nigerian will vote and then go home or go to night vigil, whilst his night vigil should actually be to stay and let them count his votes. But he will vote and go to night vigil on Saturday and start praying because he thinks he is the only one that God created, that God will solve all his problems. Obi maintained that Nigeria's core challenge is not lack of resources but poor leadership.

He noted that the country is richly blessed with human and natural resources, yet development has remained slow due to governance issues. The question you all should ask yourselves today is: what is the problem of Nigeria? Nigeria has only one problem, leadership. Political leadership.

Every other thing God gave to Nigeria. I can tell you that Nigeria is more blessed than this country. So, if Nigerians know that their problem is leadership, they will address it and insist on getting good leadership. So everybody should be part of protecting that vote.

He concluded by urging citizens to stop leaving electoral responsibility in the hands of politicians alone, insisting that meaningful change will only happen when Nigerians actively defend their ballots and demand accountability from leaders





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