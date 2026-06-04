Peter Obi Warns Nigerian Youths Against Ethnic, Religious Divisions, Defends Pastor Adeboye

Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi cautions Nigerian youths against being used to promote ethnic and religious divisions, defending Pastor Enoch Adeboye amid social media attacks over insecurity.

Peter Obi , the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 general elections, has urged Nigerian youths to reject ethnic and religious divisions, warning that such narratives are being exploited by politicians to undermine national unity.

In a statement posted on his X account on Thursday, Obi addressed the recent wave of social media attacks targeting Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, over the worsening insecurity in Nigeria. Many young Nigerians had called on Adeboye to speak out or lead protests against the Federal Government, citing a viral photograph that purportedly showed the cleric holding a placard during a demonstration against former President Goodluck Jonathan.

However, the RCCG has since clarified that the image was taken during a peaceful walk organized under the administration of late President Muhammadu Buhari, and it had no connection to any political protest. Obi emphasized that the 2023 elections, particularly in Lagos State, revealed how public discourse can be diverted from governance issues to ethnic and identity-based sentiments. He stated that politicians who struggle to compete on ideas, performance, and vision often resort to exploiting these divisions for their gain.

Throughout history, whenever politicians find it difficult to compete on ideas, performance, character, or vision, some resort to exploiting the fault lines of ethnicity, religion, and identity. Their calculation is simple: a divided people are easier to manipulate than a united people. Today, I see similar efforts emerging again, sometimes in more subtle and sophisticated ways.

Narratives are planted, amplified, and circulated, often by individuals who genuinely believe they are defending a worthy cause, without recognizing the broader agenda behind such campaigns. The former Anambra State governor defended Adeboye, describing him as a respected religious leader who has consistently preached peace, unity, and reconciliation. He argued that it would be unfair to burden the 84-year-old cleric with responsibilities that belong to the younger generation.

Obi called on youths to take responsibility for driving national change, stating that the task of building a better Nigeria rests primarily on their shoulders. Let me state clearly that Pastor Enoch Adeboye remains one of the foremost fathers of faith in our nation. For decades, he has consistently preached the virtues of peace, prayer, love, reconciliation, and national unity. Even when faced with provocation, his response has always reflected humility, restraint, wisdom, and grace.

At 84 years of age, it would be unfair for young and able-bodied Nigerians to transfer to him responsibilities that properly belong to them. The task of building a better Nigeria rests primarily on the shoulders of the younger generation. It is their duty to lead the conversations, champion the reforms, and drive the positive change our nation urgently requires.

Obi added that the Nigeria of our dreams can only be built by citizens who refuse to be divided, who choose unity over hatred, and who place our collective future above narrow interests. This call comes amid growing concerns over insecurity and the role of religious leaders in society. Obi's message serves as a reminder that national unity must be prioritized over ethnic and religious affiliations, especially in a diverse country like Nigeria.

The former governor also highlighted the importance of critical thinking and due diligence before sharing information, particularly in the age of social media where fake news and misinformation spread rapidly. He urged youths to verify facts and avoid being used as tools to propagate divisive narratives that serve the interests of a few.

In conclusion, Obi's statement reinforced the need for collective action and responsible leadership at all levels. He reiterated that the young generation must take the lead in demanding accountability and driving progressive change, rather than relying on older figures to shoulder all responsibilities. The message has sparked mixed reactions online, with some supporting Obi's stance while others argue that religious leaders should indeed use their influence to address national issues.

Nonetheless, Obi's emphasis on unity and youth empowerment remains a crucial theme in Nigeria's ongoing political discourse





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Peter Obi Ethnic Divisions Religious Unity Pastor Adeboye Youth Empowerment

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