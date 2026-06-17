Peter Obi Vows to Take Decisive Action Against Those Threatening Nigeria's Peace

Labour Party's 2023 presidential candidate and current Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential hopeful, Peter Obi, has declared that any group or individual threatening Nigeria's peace would be met with decisive action if he becomes president. Obi made the remarks on Tuesday during an interview on the Nevon HQ podcast hosted by broadcaster and media personality, Rufai Oseni, where he spoke extensively on his plans to address the country's persistent security challenges.

Labour Party 's 2023 presidential candidate and current Nigeria Democratic Congress ( NDC ) presidential hopeful, Peter Obi , has declared that any group or individual threatening Nigeria 's peace would be met with decisive action if he becomes president.

Obi made the remarks on Tuesday during an interview on the Nevon HQ podcast hosted by broadcaster and media personality, Rufai Oseni, where he spoke extensively on his plans to address the country's persistent security challenges. Responding to questions on how he would tackle insecurity across different parts of the country, the former Anambra State governor said his administration would combine dialogue with firmness, depending on the attitude of those involved.

According to him, groups willing to embrace peace and national unity would be engaged through discussions and negotiations. However, he stressed that those determined to destabilise the country would face the full weight of the law. Obi said lasting peace could only be achieved when citizens feel a sense of belonging and trust in the system. He argued that many of the nation's challenges are linked to exclusion, poor governance and the failure to address legitimate grievances across communities.

The former governor maintained that his vision for Nigeria is built on inclusiveness, fairness and equal opportunities for all citizens, regardless of ethnic, religious or regional background. Obi has repeatedly argued that insecurity cannot be solved through military action alone, insisting that effective leadership, economic opportunities and justice must complement security operations to achieve lasting results.

Obi also stated that he would engage in talks with individuals or groups willing to work towards peace and national unity, but those who want to cause war would face the consequences of their actions. He also stated that his vision for Nigeria is based on inclusiveness, fairness and equal opportunities for all citizens, regardless of their background. He believes that lasting peace can only be achieved when citizens feel a sense of belonging and trust in the system.

He also stated that many of the nation's challenges are linked to exclusion, poor governance and the failure to address legitimate grievances across communities. Obi believes that his vision for Nigeria is the right one and that it will bring about lasting peace and prosperity to the country. He also stated that he is committed to ensuring that every citizen has access to equal opportunities and that no one is left behind.

He also stated that he will work tirelessly to address the nation's challenges and ensure that the country becomes a better place for all citizens





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