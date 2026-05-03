Peter Obi Urges Government to Allow Peaceful Development of Nigerian Democratic Congress

Former presidential candidate Peter Obi has called on President Tinubu's administration to respect the democratic process and allow the Nigerian Democratic Congress (NDC) to build and operate without interference. He emphasized the NDC's focus on poverty alleviation and creating a society of equal opportunity.

Peter Obi , a prominent figure in Nigerian politics and former presidential candidate, has publicly appealed to the administration of President Bola Tinubu to refrain from any interference in the establishment and operation of the Nigerian Democratic Congress ( NDC ).

This call for non-intervention came during a gathering in Abuja where Obi formally joined the NDC and welcomed a delegation of its members. Obi emphasized the importance of allowing the NDC to develop organically and peacefully, stressing that the organization’s core mission is centered around alleviating poverty and fostering a society where social mobility is not hindered by connections or background.

He articulated a vision of Nigeria where opportunity is accessible to all, regardless of their origins, and where hard work and merit determine success. Obi’s statement carries significant weight given his recent electoral history and continued influence within the Nigerian political landscape. He specifically referenced his previous candidacy under the Labour Party (LP) and the separate run of Rabiu Kwankwaso in another party, highlighting the diverse backgrounds and political trajectories of those now uniting under the NDC banner.

He underscored that the leadership of the NDC has already charted a clear course, and the current focus is on collaborative building and strengthening the organization’s foundations. The plea to the government is not merely about avoiding direct intervention, but about respecting the fundamental principles of democracy and allowing political organizations to flourish without undue external pressure.

He directly requested that the government allow the NDC to build without obstruction, emphasizing a desire for peace and stability in the party’s development. Furthermore, Obi extended his appeal to the judiciary, urging swift resolution of any existing cases involving political parties. He explicitly discouraged NDC members from resorting to litigation, stating a strong preference for internal resolution and collaborative growth.

Obi’s message is a clear signal that the NDC intends to prioritize organizational building and policy development over protracted legal battles. He believes that a focus on legal disputes would detract from the party’s primary objective: to create a viable political platform dedicated to addressing the socio-economic challenges facing Nigeria.

The former presidential candidate’s words reflect a broader concern about the potential for political interference and legal maneuvering to undermine the democratic process and hinder the emergence of strong, independent political parties. He is advocating for a political environment where parties can operate freely, pursue their agendas without fear of reprisal, and contribute constructively to the nation’s political discourse.

The NDC, under Obi’s guidance, appears poised to position itself as a force for positive change, emphasizing inclusivity, economic empowerment, and a commitment to democratic principles. The success of this endeavor, however, hinges significantly on the government’s willingness to heed Obi’s call for non-interference and allow the NDC to develop organically





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Peter Obi Nigerian Democratic Congress NDC President Tinubu Politics Nigeria Democracy Political Parties Poverty Alleviation Judiciary

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