Peter Obi Arrives in US, Announces 10-Day Record of Service on Anambra Tenure

Peter Obi has arrived in the United States for engagements beginning Tuesday in Washington, DC, and announced a 10-day presentation of his achievements as Anambra State governor amid allegations he abandoned the state during an erosion crisis.

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress, has arrived in the United States to honour an invitation and take part in a series of engagements scheduled to begin at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday in Washington, DC.

Obi announced the trip in a statement posted on his official X account on Monday. In the same statement, he announced plans to begin a 10-day presentation of his achievements and interventions during his tenure as governor of Anambra State. He said the series would outline some of the projects, interventions and achievements recorded during his eight-year tenure as governor. He titled the presentation My Record of Service.

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Obi Focuses on Practical Solutions for Nigeria

Obi said he had consistently emphasised policies, ideas and practical solutions capable of addressing Nigeria's challenges throughout his election campaigns. He added that he had sought to focus on practical solutions that can deliver the change Nigeria urgently requires. He expressed concern that some individuals had continued to scrutinise his past, even as they appear uneasy about their own records. He said he had decided to allow the facts and records of his administration to speak for themselves.

The presentation is expected to begin on Tuesday and run for 10 days. Obi said the decision to document his record was necessary to present the facts to Nigerians and respond to claims about his administration.

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Obi Addresses Anambra Erosion Crisis Allegations

In particular, he addressed allegations that he abandoned Anambra State during the erosion crisis, among other assertions. He said he considered it necessary to present the facts to the public. I have never evaded any responsibility entrusted to me, and I will certainly not shirk my responsibility to help address Nigeria's challenges, Obi said. He maintained that he had always given his best in every position he had occupied.

In every position I have held, I have consistently given my utmost effort in fulfilling my responsibilities, he said. Although no one can always attain every intended result, I have never been found lacking in dedication or effort. I have always given the task my full commitment. Obi maintained that although no public office holder could achieve every intended objective, he had consistently demonstrated commitment and dedication to the responsibilities entrusted to him.

He said his campaigns had emphasised policies, ideas and practical solutions rather than personal criticisms. Starting today and running for ten days, I will present some of the accomplishments recorded during my tenure as Governor of Anambra State, he said. This series will outline my interventions, achievements and the responsibilities entrusted to me. I have titled it my Record of Service.

Obi Prioritizes Facts Over Political Rhetoric

He added that because certain individuals have repeatedly scrutinised his past, he chose to allow the facts to speak for themselves. He said records carry greater weight than rhetoric. Obi also said he would continue to update Nigerians on his daily engagements and other significant developments as campaign activities gather momentum. As campaign activities gather momentum, I will also continue to keep you updated on my daily engagements and other significant developments, he said.

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The former governor expressed confidence that facts and documented records would ultimately outweigh allegations and political rhetoric. I am confident that, ultimately, facts outlast allegations, while records carry greater weight than rhetoric, he said.