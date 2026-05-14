Peter Obi to lose entire Southeast in next year's general elections, says ADC chieftain

A chieftain of the African Democratic Congress, ADC, Kenneth Okonkwo, has said that former Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, will lose the entire Southeast in the next year's general elections. He made this claim while fielding questions in an interview on 'Politics Today', a programme on Channels Television.

A chieftain of the African Democratic Congress , ADC , Kenneth Okonkwo, has said that former Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi , will lose the entire Southeast in the next year's general elections .

Okonkwo said this on Thursday while fielding questions in an interview on 'Politics Today', a programme on Channels Television. He also said that the 'Obi or Nothing' slogan is an abomination in Igbo land.

'Here is the catch. I'm trying to tell you why Peter Obi will lose the entire Southeast. Have you not heard of the slogan Obi or nothing?

First of all, that slogan is an abomination culturally in Igbo land.

'In Igbo land, there is something we call 'Somadina', meaning 'I will not be the only person that will thrive. I will not be the only person that will succeed.

' 'Let me take you back to 1979. Nnamdi Azikiwe ran under a NPP, and he knew that the votes of Ndigbo would not make him president.

'He had a brother, Alex Ekwueme. He was running under NPN. Azikiwe was very respectful of him. He did not tell Ekwueme to leave the NPN.

At the end of the day, what happened? NPN won the election, and an Igbo man was vice president,' he said





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African Democratic Congress ADC Peter Obi General Elections Southeast NPP NPN Somadina Ndigbo Alex Ekwueme Nnamdi Azikiwe

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