Peter Obi Threatens to Sue Kenneth Okonkwo for Alleged Defamation

The 2027 presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, has threatened to file a N5 billion lawsuit against his former ally and chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Kenneth Okonkwo, for alleged defamation.

The 2027 presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress ( NDC ), Peter Obi , has threatened to file a N5 billion lawsuit against his former ally and chieftain of the African Democratic Congress ( ADC ), Kenneth Okonkwo , for alleged defamation.

Mr Obi accused Mr Okonkwo of making false and defamatory statements against him when he appeared as a guest on Channels TV's Sunrise Daily on Monday. Mr Okonkwo had alleged that Mr Obi and the South-east caucus of the NDC demanded N10 million bribe from House of Representatives aspirants in the party to secure tickets for them.

He claimed that a House of Representatives aspirant in the NDC from Anambra State, Obunike Ohaegbu, sent a message and a receipt to him alleging that Mr Obi scammed him of N10 million bribe. However, Mr Ohaegbu denied the claims, stating that he never accused the NDC South-east caucus of bribery and did not say that Mr Obi compiled a list of candidates in Johnwood Hotel.

Mr Obi refuted the claims, stating that the allegations present him as a bribe collector, fraudster and dishonest political actor who is engaged in criminal conspiracy. He demanded Mr Okonkwo's withdrawal of the defamatory statements and publication of apology on Channels TV as well as across all his social media platforms within seven days.

He also demanded Mr Okonkwo to pay N5 billion to him through his legal team as general and aggravated and exemplary damages for the grave injury done to his reputation





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