Peter Obi Threatens to Leave ADC if 2027 Election Processes Are Compromised

Former Anambra State Governor Peter Obi has warned that he may leave the African Democratic Congress (ADC) if the party's internal processes leading up to the 2027 elections are not credible. Obi, who has a history of switching parties due to concerns about internal integrity and transactional politics, emphasized his commitment to principles over party loyalty.

Former Anambra State governor, Peter Obi , has indicated that his continued affiliation with the African Democratic Congress ( ADC ) is contingent upon the party upholding a transparent and credible internal process, particularly concerning the forthcoming 2027 elections . This position was articulated during a Monday interview on Arise TV, where Obi engaged in an open discussion about his political career and his unwavering commitment to maintaining party discipline and upholding principles within the political landscape. He clarified that his previous political moves were always driven by adherence to core values and ethical considerations, rather than being motivated by expediency or personal convenience.

Obi provided context by revisiting his departure from the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), which he emphasized was crucial to avert a political crisis within Anambra State during his tenure. He cited mounting tensions surrounding his successor and the creation of an unhealthy political climate, which he felt necessitated his exit to safeguard the smooth functioning of governance and prevent further instability. Reflecting on his experiences within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Obi highlighted how the party's ethos gradually shifted, becoming increasingly influenced by personal agendas and deviations from established rules and regulations. He characterized the party's internal operations as being transactional in nature, where fairness and adherence to due process were often superseded by self-serving interests. He specifically stated, 'People were not playing by the rules. It was transactional. I cannot be part of a transactional primaries. I cannot be paying people to go and serve them,' illustrating his deep-seated aversion to any political process that prioritized financial transactions over ethical conduct and the principles of fair representation.

Obi's subsequent decision to join the Labour Party was informed by the same desire to find a political platform that aligned with his values and offered a more principled approach to governance. However, he expressed concern that similar issues, mirroring the challenges he encountered in previous parties, eventually began to surface within the Labour Party as well. This experience reinforced his view that the problems he identified were not limited to specific parties but were symptomatic of broader structural issues within the Nigerian political system.

Currently a member of the ADC, Obi has stated that he is closely monitoring the party's internal processes. He has issued a clear warning, asserting that he will not tolerate any manipulation or compromise within the party's internal structures. He has unequivocally declared his intention to speak out if such issues arise. 'If that process is again compromised, I will speak out,' he affirmed. Obi emphasized that his allegiance lies with upholding values and principles, taking precedence over loyalty to any specific political party or platform. He made it abundantly clear that he would not hesitate to leave the ADC if the party's internal processes and principles were compromised. In a firm demonstration of his commitment, Obi stated, 'If I have to move 20 times, I will,' conveying his determination to remain steadfast in his pursuit of a political environment rooted in integrity and ethical governance. This stance reflects his long-standing commitment to political principles and a firm rejection of practices that undermine the democratic process.





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