Peter Obi Slams Tinubu Administration Over Rising Debt and Economic Hardship

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress, has criticized the Tinubu administration over its handling of the country's economy, citing rising debt and worsening economic hardship. Obi argued that despite reported increases in government revenue, Nigerians are facing increasing debt and declining socio-economic indicators. He called for a detailed and transparent explanation of Nigeria's economic and financial management since 2023, and urged an end to what he termed imprudent, unaccountable, and opaque management of public resources.

The presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress and former Anambra State Governor, Peter Obi , has said that despite reported increases in government revenue under President Bola Tinubu 's administration, Nigeria ns are facing worsening economic hardship due to rising debt and declining socio-economic indicators.

In a statement issued on Wednesday via his X handle, Obi said that, in marking three years in office, Tinubu listed an increase in revenue from N16.8 trillion in 2022 to N35 trillion in 2025 as one of his achievements, describing it as a rise of over 100 per cent. He, however, said that instead of a reduction in borrowing alongside the revenue increase, the administration had continued what he described as excessive and imprudent borrowing, claiming that Nigeria's total debt now stands at about N200 trillion.

Obi further stated that Nigeria had recorded higher-than-budgeted revenue inflows due to global and regional geopolitical tensions. He also claimed that key socio-economic indicators had worsened despite the reported revenue and debt increases, alleging that multidimensional poverty had risen from 87 million people in 2023 to over 140 million in 2025, while unemployment had increased and GDP per capita had declined from $1,597 in 2023 to $1,223 in 2025.

The former governor called for a detailed and transparent explanation of Nigeria's economic and financial management since 2023, and urged an end to what he termed imprudent, unaccountable, and opaque management of public resources. The Presidency has dismissed the claims, arguing that a significant portion of the country's debt profile predated the current administration, noting that the government inherited about N20tn in Ways and Means debt, which was later securitised.

Special Assistant to the President on Social Media, Dada Olusegun, maintained that Nigeria's public debt figures include obligations incurred by state governments over the years and should not be attributed solely to the Federal Government. Questioning Obi's interpretation of the debt figures, the presidential aide said fluctuations in exchange rates significantly affect the naira value of external debt.

The controversy surrounding Nigeria's public debt has sparked a heated debate, with many Nigerians calling for greater transparency and accountability in the country's economic management





MobilePunch / 🏆 8. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Peter Obi Bola Tinubu Nigeria Public Debt Economic Hardship

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

'Proof of imprudent governance' - Peter Obi blasts Tinubu Govt's over excessive borrowingThe Nigeria Democratic Congress, NDC, presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has blasted the administration of President Bola Tinubu over what he described as

Read more »

Peter Obi Condemns Rapid Rise in Nigeria National Debt Under Tinubu AdministrationPeter Obi calls for transparency and accountability as Nigeria's national debt reaches N200 trillion with significant gaps in capital project funding.

Read more »

Peter Obi believes he's only messiah that'll save NigeriaA chieftain of the African Democratic Congress, ADC, Dele Momodu, has disclosed that the 2027 presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress,

Read more »

'Revenue doubled, debt hit N200tn’ — Peter Obi demands answers from Tinubu govtMr Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress, NDC, and former governor of Anambra State, has questioned the Federal

Read more »