Peter Obi Slams NBC Over Media Regulatory Advisory, Warns of Democratic Backsliding

Labour Party leader Peter Obi criticizes the National Broadcasting Commission for its recent restrictive media advisory, labeling it an attempt to suppress independent voices and weaken democratic institutions in Nigeria.

Peter Obi , the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 general elections, has issued a stern warning regarding the recent directive released by the National Broadcasting Commission ( NBC ). According to Obi, the current trajectory of the Nigerian government suggests a dangerous slide toward authoritarianism, specifically through efforts to muzzle the media and restrict the vibrant democratic discourse necessary for a healthy nation.

The NBC advisory, which was circulated to broadcast stations across the country, mandates that anchors and presenters strictly adhere to professional ethics when interacting with guests. The commission cautioned that behaviors such as intimidating guests, presenting personal opinions as objective facts, or denying platforms for opposing viewpoints will be classified as a Class B breach, subject to punitive sanctions as the 2027 election cycle looms. In his detailed response, the former Governor of Anambra State expressed deep concern over what he perceives as a shift by current political leaders, whom he described as former champions of democracy who have now morphed into oppressors of the free press. Obi emphasized that rather than concentrating on regulatory overreach, the administration should focus its limited energy on addressing the pressing challenges facing the Nigerian populace. He pointedly noted that the country is currently grappling with a severe security crisis, a declining economy that disproportionately affects the average citizen, and a pervasive sense of hopelessness among the youth. He argued that the role of a government should be to serve the people by delivering tangible socio-economic results rather than policing the narratives discussed on airwaves. The media, according to Obi, serves as the critical conscience of the nation, and any attempt to intimidate journalists or censor independent thought under the guise of regulation serves only to destabilize an already fragile democratic framework. He asserted that state institutions are designed to act as pillars for the citizenry, not as tools for political incumbents to maintain their grip on power. By standing in solidarity with media practitioners and broadcast houses, Obi reiterated that Nigeria does not require more rigid control mechanisms; instead, it demands the strengthening of institutions that guarantee transparency and accountability. He concluded his statement by calling for an urgent return to the fundamental principles of governance, warning that the continuous endangerment of democratic norms through the suppression of free speech will have long-term, irreversible consequences for the future of the Nigerian state





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